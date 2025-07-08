"Pandering to Novak Djokovic again" - Fans lash out at Wimbledon for controversial scheduling of Iga Swiatek & Mirra Andreeva’s QFs

Fans were furious over the overlapping schedules of Iga Swiatek and Mirra Andreeva's matches at Wimbledon, which they believe was done to favor Novak Djokovic. The 24-time Grand Slam champion has been given the prime slot in the Centre Court, snubbing big names like Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek.

The day's play for July 9 will kick off with the matches of Andreeva against Belinda Bencic on the Centre Court, alongside Swiatek's match against Liudmila Samsonova. These will be followed by the second leg of the men's quarterfinals with Djokovic against Flavio Cobolli and Jannik Sinner against Ben Shelton, respectively.

This left the fans wondering about the overlapping of the women's and men's matches, as some accused the tournament of 'pandering' towards the Serb. Some even questioned Sinner and Swiatek not being on the Centre Court as they are ranked higher than Andreeva and Djokovic. They took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their distaste on the unfair scheduling.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

"This is a joke !! This should be the other way round. Pandering to Djokovic again," posted a fan.

"!!! @Wimbledon this is shit Why men matches at the same time !! Did you think we don’t want watch both matches !!" wrote another angry fan.

"I am genuinely baffled why they wouldn’t have court 1 matches on centre court and centre court matches on court 1… make it make sense," posted another.

"WTAF is this scheduling," asked one.

"I hate to argue about these things but I really want to right now," stated one.

"Iga is higher in live rankings and in race, has 5 Grand Slams to Mirra's zero, is a former Junior champ here, so of course Wimbledon puts Mirra on Centre over her," wrote a fan.

Marin Cilic criticizes Wimbledon 2025 schedule after loss

Marin Cilic bids adieu to Wimbledon 2025 - Image Source: Getty

Marin Cilic lost to Flavio Cobolli in the fourth round of Wimbledon and expressed his thoughts on the scheduling issue that he faced in his match at Wimbledon. His issue was on the matches being scheduled as early as 11 in the morning, as his was the only one out of the eight matches played that was scheduled so early.

“I don’t like to speak about the conditions. OK, I lost and everything. I have to accept it. But I feel bitter because why is there a need to play at 11?” he said. (via Washington Post)

Even though Cilic doesn't blame the conditions for his loss, he believes the rain overnight made the court soft, which affected the bounce of the balls. He lost 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3) to the young Italian.

