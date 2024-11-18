"Parents come before everything else" - Jannik Sinner opens up on "the most beautiful" moment after rare family appearance at ATP Finals

Jannik Sinner capped off his glorious ATP season with an unforgettable campaign at the 2024 ATP Finals in Turin. The Italian enjoyed not only his home crowd’s support but also had his family by his side during the week.

Sinner, who was the 2023 runner-up, won his maiden ATP Finals title on Sunday, November 17. He did so by not dropping a single set en route—a feat that was last achieved by Ivan Lendl in 1986. Besides Alex de Minaur, Daniil Medvedev, and Casper Ruud, he beat Taylor Fritz twice (the round-robin stage and the title clash) to rise to glory.

Following the win, Jannik Sinner expressed his gratitude to the Italian crowd, who showered him with love and support throughout his campaign. What made the occasion even more special, though, was his mother Siglinde, father Hanspeter, and brother Marc’s presence.

"Parents and the people who are close to you come before everything else," Jannik Sinner said in his post-match press conference according to Corriere dello Sport (Translated from Italian).

While tennis players are known to travel with their entourage, often including their families, Sinner seldom enjoys his loved ones’ company. However, with the event being held in Italy, the two-time Grand Slam champion’s parents, brother, and extended family were able to witness his success in person. Dedicating his victory to his people, Jannik Sinner said:

"I'm happy with the cup, but it's even more beautiful to see the family here with me and to be able to give them something back."

Earlier in the week, Sinner also accepted the year-end World No. 1 trophy. The historic moment had his mother in tears. His father and brother, too, looked on proudly.

"Only they know the sacrifices we've made," the 23-year-old said.

"Not only mom's tears but all this sharing these moments with the family is the most beautiful thing of all the rest," he added.

Jannik Sinner rushed to embrace his parents after ATP Finals 2024 triumph

The 2024 ATP Finals was Jannik Sinner’s staggering eighth title of the season. The Italian won his career’s first two Grand Slams earlier this year at the Australian Open and the US Open.

He also lifted three Masters 1000 trophies in Miami, Cincinnati, and Shanghai. Sinner’s two other titles came at the ATP 500s in Rotterdam and Halle. While his father was in attendance during his victory in Halle, the tennis player’s family missed out on the remaining events.

After winning the ATP Finals, Jannik Sinner rushed to celebrate with his team members, including coaches Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill, physio Ulises Badio, and fitness coach Marco Panichi. He also gave his family a warm embrace.

Watch the videos here:

Sinner is expected to travel to Malaga for his final tournament of the season—the 2024 Davis Cup Finals. Italy are the defending champions at the event. The squad, which includes Lorenzo Musetti, Matteo Berrettini, Simone Bolelli, and Andrea Vavassori, will face Argentina on Thursday, November 21.

