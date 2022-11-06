Paris Masters 2022 final, Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

21-time Major champion Novak Djokovic will take on teen star Holger Rune in the final of the 2022 Paris Masters on Sunday.

After an opening-round bye, Djokovic commenced his title defense with a win over Maxime Cressy. He knocked out Karen Khachanov and Lorenzo Musetti to make the last four, where he faced Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Greek put up a fight, but the former World No. 1 prevailed in the end, winning 6-2, 3-6, 7-6(4) and extending his unbeaten run to 13 matches.

Rune almost made a first-round exit, but saved three match points to turn the tables on Stan Wawrinka and oust him instead. He then defeated Hubert Hurkacz and Andrey Rublev in straight sets to reach the quarterfinals. The teenager faced World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz next, who ended up retiring from the match midway through the second set tie-break.

Rune's semifinal opponent was Felix Auger-Aliassime, who was on a 16-match winning streak and had recently defeated him in the final of the Swiss Indoors. But it was the young Dane who came out on top this time, winning 6-4, 6-2 to reach the final of a Masters 1000 event for the first time.

Djokovic is just one win away from a record-extending seventh title in Paris, while Rune is gunning for the biggest title of his career. Both players are in great form at the moment, so it's expected to be a closely contested battle. Here are all the details about their upcoming showdown.

Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune match schedule

The title-round clash between Novak Djokovic and Holger Rune will be the second match of the day to take place on Center Court on Sunday.

Date: November 6, 2022.

Time: Not before 3 pm local time, 2 pm GMT, 10 am ET and 7:30 pm IST.

Novak Djokovic vs Holger Rune streaming details

Viewers in the US, UK, Australia, Canada and India can watch the Paris Masters live on the following channels and sites:

USA: All matches will be broadcast on Tennis Channel.

UK: Fans in the UK can watch the proceedings live on Amazon Prime Video.

Australia: All matches will be telecast on beIN Sports.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

India: Fans in India can tune into Voot and Sports18 for all the live action.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

