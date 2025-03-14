"Past is in the past" - What Mirra Andreeva's said about Iga Swiatek as she prepares to crush the Pole for 2nd time at Indian Wells

Mirra Andreeva is looking to beat Iga Swiatek for the second time within a month at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The teenager has made a measured assessment of their rivalry ahead of the highly anticipated clash.

Ad

Swiatek, the defending champion, is bidding for her third Indian Wells title during the 2025 edition. The Pole, who is the second seed at the event, progressed to the semifinals with emphatic victories over Caroline Garcia (6-2, 6-0), Dayana Yastremska (6-0, 6-2), and Karolina Muchova (6-1, 6-1). In her quarterfinal match, Iga Swiatek avenged her Paris Olympics defeat to gold medalist Zheng Qinwen (6-3, 6-3).

Meanwhile, Mirra Andreeva confirmed her semifinal match against Swiatek following straight-set wins against Varvara Gracheva (7-5, 6-4), Clara Tauson (6-3, 6-0), former champion Elena Rybakina (6-1, 6-2), and Elina Svitolina (7-5, 6-3). The win against Rybakina was Andreeva’s second within a month, having outlasted the Kazakh in three sets in their Dubai semifinal en route to her maiden WTA 1000 title.

Ad

Trending

She is looking to do the same against Iga Swiatek at Indian Wells on Friday, March 14. The 17-year-old earned her first-ever win against the five-time Grand Slam champion in their Dubai quarterfinal, with a convincing 6-3, 6-3 scoreline. Addressing their Dubai clash in her Indian Wells press conference, Mirra Andreeva said:

"It's always nice to beat a top player. It was my first win over her."

Ad

The World No. 11, however, believes that her win in the Middle East may have no bearing on their upcoming match, considering the dissimilar conditions.

"You know, it doesn't give me any benefit to our match tomorrow, because what happened, happened, and the past is in the past," she said.

"Tomorrow is going to be a new day, new match, new conditions, new country. Everything is different," Mirra Andreeva added.

Ad

Their first meeting came at the 2024 Cincinnati Open, where Swiatek survived a massive scare with a 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 comeback.

Mirra Andreeva on facing Iga Swiatek at Indian Wells: "I'm going to try my best"

Iga Swiatek (L) pictured with Mirra Andreeva at the 2025 Dubai Tennis Championships - Image Source: Getty

Despite the difference in conditions, Mirra Andreeva assured that she plans to go all in against Iga Swiatek at Indian Wells.

Ad

"You know, I'm going to try my best to prepare in the best way for our match," she said in the aforementioned press conference.

Both players have yet to lose a set at the WTA 1000 event. Iga Swiatek has been thriving in the windy conditions on the tournament’s slow courts. Andreeva also believes that she can adapt to the conditions “pretty fast” despite not being a fan of the wind. The 17-year-old added:

Ad

"I'm sure that the match is going to be great, because our head-to-head is 1-All. I think it's going to be an entertaining match, and we're just going to see who is going to be better."

Swiatek is chasing her 23rd career title at the tournament and her first since the 2024 French Open, whereas Andreeva is in pursuit of her third trophy and second at the WTA 1000 level.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback