"Pathetic and greedy... So unfair to players" - Fans slam Indian Wells ticketing as Ben Shelton & Madison Keys' QF marred by low turnout

Fans online have criticized the BNP Paribas Open's ticketing policy which led to empty seats in Stadium 2 during Madison Keys and Ben Shelton's quarterfinal matches. Several fans explained how the faults in the policies made for a low turnout and lesser support for the American stars.

On Thursday, March 13, American players Keys and Shelton graced the Stadium 2 at the Indian Wells event. However, an X account spotted that almost over half of the seats in the stadium were empty. Sharing an aerial view of the Stadium 2 on X, they wrote:

"Pretty small crowd on Stadium 2 today all day. 75% empty... Surprising given the fact it's QFs day and the likes of Keys and Shelton played there..."

In the comments, several fans explained the difficulties they faced due to the event's ticketing policies which may have led to the low turnout.

"We didn’t know stadium 1 tickets that all week have let you into Stadium 2 general seating was not allowed once QFs kick in. Very disappointing the box office wouldn’t even let you upgrade/change your ticket. 3 of us left disappointed today given the quality of tennis on Stad 2," one fan wrote.

"There's a very good reason. They changed the ticket rules and are making S1 ticket holders pay for S2!! Pathetic and greedy. There are hundreds and hundreds of ppl who can't get in. So unfair to the players and not good advertising for the event. So dumb @TommyHaas13" another fan wrote.

"American tennis tourneys for ya. It’s ridiculous and honestly why there’s consistently open seats at American tournaments. Penny pinching to squeeze every dime out of spectators they can. Sad," a third fan wrote.

One fan blamed the tournament organizers for prioritizing profit over fan experience. They wrote:

"Such shortsighted greed. Why would you want an empty stadium for the most consequential matches"

One fan suggested that the event should adopt a Wimbledon-like system, writing:

"This is not right! @BNPPARIBASOPEN let people in to cheer for their favorite players! Why leave stadiums empty? Also on crowded weekends, do what Wimby does, let ppl return or resell tix if they leave early so others can get in to watch & support the players."

"Poor ticketing plan for this day and it’s a Thursday with bad weather," yet another fan wrote.

According to the fans online, it seems that a combination of poor ticketing policies, a weekday schedule, and bad weather contributed to the sparse crowd for key quarterfinal matches featuring top American players.

Indian Wells 2025 Results: Ben Shelton ousted, Madison Keys advances, and more

(L-R) Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton, Madison Keys, and Emma Navarro at Indian Wells - Source: Getty

All four quarterfinals of the men's and women's singles events at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells took place on Thursday, March 13. In the first match on the Center Court, Iga Swiatek was quick to dispatch eighth seed Zheng Qinwen 6-3, 6-3 to continue her strong title defense.

Next, Daniil Medvedev continued his good run at the event with a thrilling third-set tiebreaker win over Arthur Fils, registering a 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7) win. In the night session, top seed Aryna Sabalenka defeated Liudmila Samsonova 6-2, 6-3 before Carlos Alcaraz defeated Francisco Cerundolo 6-3, 7-6.

In Stadium 2, Holger Rune began the day with a solid 5-7, 6-0, 6-3 win over Tallon Griekspoor followed by ninth seed Mirra Andreeva advancing by defeating Elina Svitolina 7-5, 6-3. Mixed results for the Americans took place in the night session as Madison Keys defeated Belinda Bencic 6-1, 6-1 while Ben Shelton lost 4-6, 5-7 to Jack Draper.

