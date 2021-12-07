Patrick McEnroe lauds Novak Djokovic for his "absolutely incredible" year, praises the Serb for supporting the tour and Davis Cup 

Patrick McEnroe has paid tribute to Novak Djokovic for his stellar 2021 season, describing it as an "absolutely incredible" year. The American also hailed the World No. 1 for his commitment to the ATP tour and Davis Cup through his playing schedule towards the end of the year.

Djokovic claimed the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles before finishing as runner-up at the US Open to come within one win of a calendar-year Grand Slam. The Serb became the first man to win the year's first three Majors and reach the final of the fourth since Rod Laver achieved the historic Grand Slam in 1969.

The 34-year-old also finished the season as World No. 1 for a record seventh time, surpassing his childhood idol Pete Sampras. Apart from his three Majors, Djokovic won titles in Belgrade in May and at the Paris Masters last month.

In a post on Twitter, McEnroe lauded Djokovic's 2021 campaign and expressed his admiration for how the Serb supported the sport in the closing months of the season.

"An absolutely incredible year for @DjokerNole [Djokovic] this year," McEnroe wrote on Twitter. "Three majors, another final. Plays full fall schedule supporting the tour and Davis Cup. Tip the cap tennis fans."

After losing to Daniil Medvedev in the US Open final in September, Djokovic returned to action at the Paris Masters at the start of November. Having beaten Medvedev in the Bercy final, Djokovic fell in the last four of the ATP Finals in Turin to Alexander Zverev.

Novak Djokovic ends year by reaching Davis Cup semi-finals

Semi Finals - Lexus At The Davis Cup Madrid 2021

Novak Djokovic concluded his season by leading Serbia to the semi-finals of the 2021 Davis Cup Finals, where he won all four of his singles matches in straight sets.

The 34-year-old, though, lost alongside partner Filip Krajinovic to World No. 1 doubles pairing Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic in the decisive doubles rubber of the last four tie with Croatia.

"All class from @DjokerNole," the Davis Cup account captioned in a Twitter post. "A tremendous effort."

