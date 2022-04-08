Patrick Mouratoglou breaks down why Novak Djokovic's backhand has "no limits"

Renowned coach Patrick Mouratoglou has analyzed why he believes Novak Djokovic's backhand is one of the best two-handed backhands in the sport. The Frenchman focused on a slow-motion video of the World No. 1 hitting a closed stance backhand and declared that the shot has "no limits."

The Serb's backhand is considered to be one of the finest backhands in tennis history by many analysts and fans. It has arguably been his most consistent stroke throughout his illustrious career.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Mouratoglou broke down what makes the shot such an asset for the 20-time Grand Slam champion. The 51-year-old first noted the importance of the Serb's early preparation and footwork.

"Novak Djokovic has one of the best two-handed backhands in tennis," Mouratoglou said. "Let's take a deeper look at why his backhand has no limits. First, he prepares very early - fast and super compact. This allows him to effectively counterpunch and change directions, no matter the speed of the ball. Now look at his feet, he steps forward into the court and has a very large and strong base - which allows him to take maximal energy from the ground."

Mouratoglou then explained why the 34-year-old is able to use a closed stance backhand so effectively.

"Notice here that he's using a closed stance (refering to a video of Djokovic hitting a backhand in practice)," Mouratoglou continued. "He's able to do that effectively because he's right eye dominant, meaning he can still see the ball and the court very well from this position. He starts the motion with his weight on the back foot and then he transfers to his front foot."

The Frenchman also highlighted the value of the World No. 1's follow-through on his backhand.

"When the ball bounces, he starts to swing his racket forward, the racket head drops below the height of his wrist - notice how his wrist completely drops - allowing the hand to work," Mouratoglou explained. "Novak's follow-through is impressive, look how far in front he goes with his arms. His left arm is fully extended, long after the contact. This also shows how much he is using his left hand."

It was recently announced that Mouratoglou has teamed up with former World No. 1 Simona Halep. He has coached 23-time Major champion Serena Williams since 2012.

Novak Djokovic will return to action at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning the 2015 Monte-Carlo Rolex Masters

Novak Djokovic is set to play in just his second event of the season at the upcoming Monte-Carlo Masters. The 34-year-old reached the quarterfinals of the Dubai Tennis Championships in February in his only appearance since the Davis Cup Finals in December.

The Serb is a two-time champion at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Monte-Carlo, triumphing in 2013 and 2015. The event will be held from April 10-17 at the Monte-Carlo Country Club.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee