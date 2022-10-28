Patrick Mouratoglou picks his top-3 craziest Roger Federer shots ft. iconic tweener against Novak Djokovic at US Open

Patrick Mouratoglou has shared his top 3 craziest shots of Roger Federer.

The Frenchman frequently posts analysis and commentary reels of players. In a recent Instagram reel shared by him, Mouratoglou was seen sharing his top 3 craziest shots of Federer.

The third-ranked shot on his list happened during the 2009 US Open final between Juan Martin del Potro and the Swiss maestro. To win a point, the 41-year-old hit a powerful and incredible forehand shot, which, according to Mouratoglou, was one of his "craziest shots" ever. Despite delivering such a shot, he eventually lost the match to the Argentine.

Next on Mouratoglou's list was an amazing tweener winner that the 20-time Major winner hit in the 2009 US Open semifinal match against Novak Djokovic. The winner apparently sealed the match for the 20-time Grand Slam winner.

The final shot on Mouratoglou's list was a strong forehand smash the recently retired star delivered in the early stages of his career during a match against Andy Roddick in the Basel quarterfinals in 2002, which the home favorite went on to win.

"Looking forward to next year, I’ll be there too" - Roger Federer in his farewell speech at Laver Cup

Roger Federer's career came to an end at the 2022 Laver Cup.

Roger Federer's retirement from tennis became official at the 2022 Laver Cup in London. On September 23, he teamed up with longtime adversary Rafael Nadal to compete in a doubles match, which was the final contest of his professional career.

However, Team World upset Team Europe to win the Laver Cup for the first time, and following their defeat, Federer, one of the co-founders of the tournament, gave expressed his gratitude to Bjorn Borg, the captain of Team Europe, and congratulated Team World and their captain on the triumph.

"I had no speech ready, I can say congratulations obviously to Team World. I was very confident going into today but well done Johnny Mac and the rest of team for playing so well today, you deserve it. Have a nice celebration today like I told you," he said.

"It’s been great, been a little bit emotional at times. I recovered, the team has recovered. I hope I didn’t make the team lose but I had a wonderful time and I can’t thank you enough for that. I'd like to thank Bjorn, our captain. You're the king, you know it, I love you," he added.

Last but not least, the 20-time Grand Slam champion reiterated his intention to attend the Laver Cup in Vancouver the following year.

"Looking forward to next year, I’ll be there too and support both teams from different position," he stated.

