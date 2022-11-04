Patrick Mouratoglou picks his top 3 emotional Roger Federer moments ft. his farewell at the 2022 Laver Cup

Patrick Mouratoglou, who frequently posts analysis and commentary reels of players, recently shared his top three emotional moments involving Roger Federer.

Federer's children's arrival on Centre Court during the 2017 Wimbledon final came in third on Mouratoglou's list. Myla Rose, Charlene Riva, Lenny, and Leo watched their father defeat Marin Cilic in straight sets, 6-3, 6-1, 6-4, to win his record-breaking eighth title at SW19 with their mother Mirka in the player's box. The incident made Federer pretty emotional, and he was spotted shedding some tears.

Next on Mouratoglou's list was Roger Federer being comforted by Rafael Nadal after the Swiss could not control his emotions following a grueling four hours and 23 minutes of play that ended in a 7-5, 3-6, 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-2 loss in the 2009 Australian Open final.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion's final career match at the 2022 Laver Cup, where his emotional farewell ceremony brought him and his arch rival Nadal to tears, took the top spot on the French coach's list.

"The Federer fans became more and more the older I got; people will get a chance to see me again" - Roger Federer

Roger Federer pictured at the Laver Cup 2022.

After an emotional farewell to the sport, Roger Federer took the time to thank his devoted followers for their support before delivering them a special message during an interview with the ATP.

He expressed his gratitude to his fans, who grew in number as his career progressed, adding that the emotions he felt on the court were because of them.

"This is definitely a big moment for me to thank everybody who has always supported me. I feel the Federer fans became more and more the older I got," he said.

"If I had all these emotions on the court, it's because of the fans. They know that, I know that, and those are the things I'm going to miss. Traveling around the world, have somebody wait for me, and be so excited to see me, that's why I wrote in the letter that I love tennis and I will see you around," he added.

Roger Federer went on to vow to his fans that he will continue to be involved in the sport and share more memorable moments with them in the future.

"For me, it was important to remind the fans that I will not leave the game and I will be there," he continued. "People will get a chance to see me again. We'll have moments again, they might be different, but they will be beautiful moments. It was important to remind myself that and also the fans, who I am so very thankful to."

