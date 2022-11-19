Paula Badosa ended her 2022 season a stint at the Guadalajara Open. Since then, the Spaniard has been enjoying her time off the court.

A few days earlier, Badosa celebrated her 25th birthday with her friends and family. She is currently living it up in the Maldives with her boyfriend, Colombian actor Juan Betancourt.

Recently, Paula Badosa shared an amusing blooper video of Betancourt's on Instagram.

Badosa shared the video to her Instagram story and captioned it with laughing emojis:

"Watch till the end."

Paula Badosa's Instagram story

"I've never lost the hope or the strength to keep fighting for what I like and want the most" – Paula Badosa on ending her 2022 season

Billie Jean King Cup Finals 2022 - Day Three: Spain v Great Britain

Paula Badosa took to social media to announce her decision to end her 2022 season. The 25-year-old said that this year has taught her a lot of things:

"My 2022 season is over... A year that has passed through all the moments and emotions where I've lived from the best experiences to the worst. But where I tried to learn from each of them and come out stronger. I learned to prioritize and protect myself as a person. I've made mistakes (never wanting to) and a few right ones too. But through it all, I've never lost the hope or the strength to keep fighting for what I like and want the most."

The Spaniard also thanked her fans for their constant support. She expressed her gratitude and conveyed a willingness to face whatever lies next in her tennis journey:

"Despite all this intensity, I feel so lucky to experience all the amazing things I'm experiencing that I thought I'd never live. Luckily, I have people by my side who support me in each of those moments and walk with me hand in hand, whatever happens (you are the best). And I also have some amazing fans, who are always with me and make me smile. 2023 let's see what you have for me."

