Paula Badosa cheers on boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas' Acapulco 2R victory, follows match on her phone

Paula Badosa was recently spotted supporting her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Mexican Open as she watched his second-round match on her smartphone.

Tsitsipas entered the ATP 500 event in Acapulco on the back of a semifinal finish at the Los Cabos Open. He began his campaign breezing past Roman Safiullin and then outfoxed Flavio Cobolli 6-3, 7-6(6) en route to the quarterfinals.

On the contrary, Badosa has been forced to hit the sidelines again due to a recurring injury at the Dubai Tennis Championships. Despite dealing with her own concerns, the Spaniard took out some time to catch Tsitsipas in action, live on her smartphone.

"Vamos," Paula Badosa said while rallying up Tsitsipas and sharing a story on her Instagram account

Paula Badosa watches Stefanos Tsitsipas in action

Badosa and Tsitsipas are one of the most popular tennis couples on tour at the moment. The duo announced their relationship in June last year and have admirably documented their journey for fans on social media.

The former World No. 2, Badosa, made her comeback to the women's tour this year following a six-month break on the sidelines due to a back injury. She has chalked up four wins from nine matches so far, including a third-round appearance at the Australian Open 2024.

The Spaniard had been starting to garner some valuable game-time under her belt, but faced another injury setback at the Dubai Tennis Championships. She addressed the issue with fans on her social media account on X (formerly Twitter) and vowed to tackle her problems and get back on the tennis court.

"I want to thank all the people who have been sending me messages of support during this very difficult time for me." Paula Badosa wrote in a post on X. "It is being a long process, but what I am sure of is that I am not going to give up."

"Tennis is my life and my passion, I am going to give everything to enjoy it again soon. We continue fighting…" the Spaniard wrote in a separate post.

Stefanos Tsitsipas to square off against Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals of the Mexican Open

Stefanos Tsitsipas: 2024 Australian Open - Day 8

Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on Alex de Minaur in the quarterfinals of the Mexican Open on Friday (February 30).

Tsitsipas has dominated the head-to-head battle against De Minaur, 10-0, and defeated the Australian most recently at the Los Cabos Open final in 2023. While the Greek outclassed Flavio Cobolli in the second round, De Minaur made light work of Sebastian Ofner 6-1, 6-3 to enter the last eight.

The winner of this match will square off against either Miomir Kecmanovic or Jack Draper in the semifinals.