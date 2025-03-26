Paula Badosa counts on boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas and sister Jana's company after painful end to Miami Open run

Paula Badosa recently shared a sneak peek of spending quality time with her boyfriend, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and sister, Jana, after her heartbreaking loss at the Miami Open. Her boyfriend also recently concluded his Miami Open campaign.

Badosa had a good start in the Miami Open, as she defeated Victoria Mboko and Clara Tauson to reach the round of 16, where she was supposed to square off against Alexandra Eala. However, she had to withdraw from the match, citing a concerning back injury, which made her almost retire from the sport last year.

Shortly after this heartbreaking exit, Badosa shared a carousel of pictures, showing how she spent some quality time with her sister and her boyfriend. In the first picture, she was seen posing while drinking a coconut, and in the next one, she and her sister posed with pizzas in their hands. In the third slide, the Spaniard and her boyfriend posed with coconuts.

Following this, she shared several other pictures from the Miami Open and a few glimpses of her photoshoot. The post's caption read:

"Here & there💝"

Stefanos Tsitsipas also competed in the Miami Open; however, he couldn't go further than the second round, where he was defeated by Sebastian Korda 7-6(4), 6-3.

Paula Badosa's boyfriend, Stefanos Tsitsipas, opened up about being strict with her during the Australian Open campaign

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently sat for an interview with ATP Tour, where he revealed that he was very strict with Paula Badosa during her Australian Open campaign. He said that he wanted to bring the best out of her and opened up about her having so much potential.

"We had serious conversations during her run. I was being strict with her as I didn't want to be too soft. Because in this sort of circumstance, she's learned to play her own way. But I feel there's so much potential in her that she can extract from her game and use that to spread even more of her tennis identity better inside the court," Paula Badosa's boyfriend said.

The Greek tennis player further revealed that he wanted to bring Badosa out of her comfort zone so that she could deliver her best performance.

"I feel like there were certain times in the past where she was underplaying. She just didn't realise it because she was stuck in her comfort zone. But what I'm trying to help her do is get her out of her comfort zone and make her more dangerous on the court."

Paula Badosa's Australian Open ended in the semi-finals, where she was toppled by Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 6-2.

