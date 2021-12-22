Paula Badosa to feature on the cover of Vogue Espana

World No. 8 Paula Badosa will feature on the cover of fashion magazine Vogue Espana for their January issue.

The Spaniard posted a picture of the photoshoot on Instagram. The photographs were taken by Pablo Zamora.

Badosa caps off a pretty good year with a feature in Vogue Espana. She isn't the only tennis player to feature on the cover of a popular fashion magazine. Iga Swiatek will appear on the cover of Elle Poland's January edition.

Paula Badosa's 2021 season

Tennis - Olympics: Day 4

Badosa had an impressive season in 2021. She gave the world a glimpse of what was to come in April at the Charleston Open. In this tournament, she defeated Belinda Bencic and World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty. The following month, Badosa reached her first WTA tour semifinal in Madrid.

After quarterfinal runs at the French Open, Tokyo Olympics and Cincinnati, the Spaniard had the finest moment of her career at the Indian Wells Masters. She won the tournament by defeating Victoria Azarenka. This resulted in her entering the top 10 of the WTA rankings and qualifying for the WTA Finals.

In the WTA Finals, Badosa reached the semifinals by topping her group. However, she was defeated by eventual champion and compatriot Garbine Muguruza.

Badosa's ranking went from 70 to eight over the course of the year and she was subsequently nominated for the WTA Most Improved Player of the Year award. The award finally went to Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova.

Paula Badosa is training ahead of next season

Badosa will start 2022 at Sydney International next month

After an impressive tour in 2021, the 24-year-old will be eager to maintain her good run of form next year as well. Recently, Badosa was training in Marbella with Muguruza.

#MujeresTitulares ¡Entrenamiento de súper lujo en #Marbella ! Garbiñe Muguruza y Paula Badosa se preparan con todo para la temporada 2022.📹 marbellaambassador (IG) ¡Entrenamiento de súper lujo en #Marbella! Garbiñe Muguruza y Paula Badosa se preparan con todo para la temporada 2022. 📹 marbellaambassador (IG)#MujeresTitulares https://t.co/vnDIofUTEm

The Spaniard will begin 2022 at the WTA 500 tournament Sydney International in January. Several top players, including Barty, Muguruza, Swiatek, Krejcikova, Maria Sakkari and Anett Kontaveit, to name a few, are participating in the competition.

After this, Badosa will also compete in the Australian Open. So far, her best performance at the Major was reaching the second round in 2020. With her form and momentum, she could make a deeper run this year.

