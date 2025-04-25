Paula Badosa drops 1-word reaction to boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas sharing glimpses ahead of Madrid Open 2025 campaign

Stefanos Tsitsipas is gearing up for his campaign at the Madrid Open, and recently gave fans glimpses of his preparation for the event. His girlfriend, tennis star Paula Badosa, dropped a one-word reaction to the social media post.

Ad

Tsitsipas and Badosa first started dating in June, 2023. While the couple hit a snag in their relationship later that year, they eventually got back together. The duo are a power couple of the tennis world, and often share with fans inside looks into their life together away from the court.

Most recently, Stefanos Tsitsipas shared glimpses of his prep for the Madrid Open on Instagram. The photos included snaps of himself with coach Kerei Abakar and the post was captioned:

Ad

Trending

“Clay in my shoes, sweat on my shirt, and a suspicious number of churros after practice.”

Ad

Reacting to the photos, Paula Badosa wrote in the comments section:

“Cuties ❤"

Via @stefanostsitsipas98 on Instagram

Last week, Tsitsipas competed at the Barcelona Open, where he was forced to pull out of the quarterfinals mid-game due to discomfort in his back. The 26-year-old will be hoping for a better run at the Madrid Open, where he will begin his campaign against Germany's Jan-LennardStruff.

Ad

When Stefanos Tsitsipas reflected on Paula Badosa’s impressive start to 2025

Badosa and Tsitsipas at the BNP Paribas Open 2024 (Image Source: Getty)

After an injury-riddled season in 2023, Paula Badosa returned to the top of her game last year. Continuing her momentum into 2025, she had a strong start to her season, defeating Coco Gauff to reach the semifinals of the Australian Open. With that result, the Spaniard made her way back into the WTA top 10.

Ad

Reflecting on her impressive run in Melbourne, Stefanos Tsitsipas explained that he found inspiration in his girlfriend’s performance, telling ATPTour.com in February, 2025:

“With her run I thought, ‘If she can do it, why can't I?’ That’s how I look at it. I learned a lot from this process of how to get to a Grand Slam semi-final. I felt privileged that I could give her some small advice to help her en route to the semi-finals. She gave me the freedom to give some feedback and tips.

Ad

“Through my advice to her, I also learned things about myself in terms of tennis and how I see the court and how I approach my own game. It pushes me on,” he added.

After her run at the Australian Open, Paula Badosa ran into trouble with her back, pulling out of multiple tournaments. However, the 27-year-old is set to return to action at the Madrid Open alongside Stefanos Tsitsipas.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Riddhi Acharya Riddhi is a journalist who covers Indian sports and US Olympic sports at Sportskeeda. Sports have been an integral part of her life growing up, from the excitement of cheering teams to the anticipation of major events. She brings a wealth of experience covering the sport, demonstrating a deep understanding of the game and its players. Riddhi excels in crafting engaging articles, conducting thorough research, and staying abreast of the latest news and trends, all while adhering to SEO and journalism guidelines. Know More