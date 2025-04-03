Paula Badosa lives her best life in Monaco as she shares happy selfie in boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas' $1 million Aston Martin

Paula Badosa recently shared a selfie while enjoying a ride in Stefanos Tsitsipas' new $1 million Aston Martin Valhalla. The two are currently spending some time together in Monaco before they resume their season at the European clay swing.

Ad

Badosa and Tsitsipas were last seen in action at the 2025 Miami Open, but unfortunately, both of them suffered disappointments. While the Spaniard had to withdraw from her fourth-round match due to her back injury flaring up again, the Greek was ousted in the third round by 24th seed Sebastian Korda in straight sets.

However, the tennis power couple has decided to rejuvenate themselves with some quality time in Monaco, while the Spaniard continues her recovery. Paula Badosa shared a selfie from the passenger seat of Stefanos Tsitispas' Aston Martin Valhalla. The 27-year-old was all smiles in the image and added the tunes of Sade's superhit song 'Smooth Operator'.

Ad

Trending

Via Paula Badosa's INSTAGRAM.

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently expressed his love for Aston Martin, a love which came about due to the influence of James Bond films he grew up watching. He also said he was excited about adding the Valhalla to his V12 Speedster.

Ad

“An automobile is more than a machine; it’s a symphony of art, engineering and emotion. To me, driving an Aston Martin is not just about reaching a destination; it’s about experiencing the journey in a fusion of beauty and power. It’s where precision, innovation and performance meet passion, and its history paves the way for the future of design. That’s why this brand speaks to me the most,” Tsitsipas said.

Ad

On the tennis side, Tsitsipas is slated to play at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he is the defending champion, while Badosa will continue to focus on her recovery.

Stefanos Tsitsipas to kick off clay swing with Monte-Carlo title defence, while Paula Badosa continues working on her rehab

Paula Badosa - Source: Getty

Stefanos Tsitsipas is slated to kick off his European clay swing at the 2025 Monte-Carlo Masters, where he will be the defending champion. The Monte-Carlo Masters has been the most successful tournament of the Greek's career, having won it three times. He defeated the likes of Alexander Zverev, Jannik Sinner, and Casper Ruud en route to his title run last year.

Ad

On the other hand, Paula Badosa shared a message with her fans on social media following her withdrawal from the Miami Open.

"Hello everyone, as you know I had to withdraw from Miami and the upcoming tournaments. It's very sad and tough to deal with the pain and specially stopping and coming back every single time. Now it's time to go through recovery process again... Hopefully I will be back soon," she wrote on her Instagram story.

The Spaniard was slated to kick off her clay swing at the Charleston Opn but the tournament's official account announced her withdrawal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback