Novak Djokovic's historic Roland Garros win on Sunday has earned him plaudits from across the world, including from Stefanos Tsitsipas. However, the Greek has become the talk of many after he seemingly took the help of AI to draft his congratulatory message for the Serbian.

The 36-year-old surpassed his archrival Nadal to become the first and only man ever to win 23 Grand Slam singles titles. His on-court heroics have also strengthened his position in the raging GOAT debate in men's tennis.

In the summit clash of the Paris Major, the Serbian beat last year's finalist Casper Ruud, 7-6 (7-1), 6-3, 7-5, to win his 23rd Major. On Monday, the 2023 Australian Open finalist turned to social media to congratulate the legend on his French Open win.

"@DjokerNole, you've touched our hearts with your unwavering spirit and strong determination. Your ability to bounce back from challenges has become a symbol of hope for fans around the world. Thank you for showing us that with hard work and passion, dreams can become a reality," the Greek wrote on Twitter.

"@DjokerNole, you've touched our hearts with your unwavering spirit and strong determination. Your ability to bounce back from challenges has become a symbol of hope for fans around the world. Thank you for showing us that with hard work and passion, dreams can become a reality," the Greek wrote on Twitter.

Soon after he tweeted his message, some fans speculated that he copied it from ChatGPT. Fans on Twitter touched upon his recent relationship with fellow tennis player Paula Badosa and urged her to check if his love letters were also written with the help of AI.

"@paulabadosa come get your man and and make sure he’s not chat-gpting his love notes to you."

"@paulabadosa come get your man and and make sure he's not chat-gpting his love notes to you."

A fan on Twitter called Stefanos Tsitsipas a fraud and urged everyone to use this incident as proof of the same.

"Just in case you needed any more proof Tsitsipas is a fraud…My god."

Another fan jokingly expressed her desire to "study" Tsitsipas to understand the reason behind such acts.

"Ok I’m sorry but I’m now 100% fully invested in this guy like he must be studied."

"Ok I'm sorry but I'm now 100% fully invested in this guy like he must be studied."

Fans continued to throw shade at him on Twitter.

"My man can't even create something original off the court."

Below are a few more fan reactions:

"How is he not embarrassed at this point i know i would be"

"He has evolved from stealing quotes. What more do you want from him?"

"Can he ever use his own brains?"

Stefanos Tsitsipas has lost two Grand Slam finals to Novak Djokovic

2021 French Open - Day Fifteen

Stefanos Tsitsipas has never won a Grand Slam title in his career. The World No. 5 has won nine ATP singles titles in his career. However, the former World No. 3 has reached two Grand Slam finals and lost both of them to Djokovic.

He made his Grand Slam final debut at the 2021 Roland Garros. Up against the Serbian in the final, the Greek lost 7-6, 6-2, 3-6, 2-6, 4-6.

In 2023, Stefanos Tsitsipas once again qualified for a Grand Slam final, the Australian Open, and once again locked horns with the World No. 1 in the final.

Hoping to win his maiden Grand Slam title, Tsitsipas once again fell to Djokovic as the latter won his 10th Australian Open title.

