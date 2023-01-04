Paula Badosa paid tribute to Spanish social media influencer Elena Huelva upon her demise after she lost her battle with cancer on January 3.

Huelva ended her four-year long battle with Ewing's Sarcoma, a type of bone cancer, on Tuesday. The Sevilla-based influencer used to share her experience living as a cancer patient on social media, inspiring people through her story and promoting cancer research through her awareness campaign.

Badosa took to Twitter after Huelva's passing to share her thoughts on the young influencer, marking her gratitude for the "lessons" she taught others throughout her inspiring life.

"Very very sad... Thank you for the lesson you always gave, Elena. Fly high, precious," she wrote in her tweet.

Elena Huelva's family shared the news of her death via social media as they pinned an emotional note to reflect on the heart-breaking event.

"Since this morning, Elena dances and looks at you from her star. Thank you for everything," read her Instagram story on Tuesday.

Elena Huelva's Instagram story on Tuesday

On December 4, the young influencer released a video on Instagram where she revealed her worsening health condition. The Spaniard went on to convey that she has already won in life, having made valuable memories in life alongside wonderful people.

"Things are not going well. They have found more disease in my windpipe, which is very dangerous. I want to make it clear that I have already won, my desire has won because of all the love and the people I have by my side. In the end, life is about living and making memories with people, and I take many good memories with wonderful people," she said in the video.

Paula Badosa and team crash out of the 2023 United Cup

Paula Badosa at the 2023 United Cup

Meanwhile, Paula Badosa and the Spanish contingent crashed out of the 2023 United Cup and failed to make it to the City Finals upon after defeats against Great Britain and Australia.

In their first match against Great Britain, Badosa was the only player to have emerged victorious among all the Spaniards as the team lost 4-1. Badosa, who overcame leg cramps, defeated Harriet Dart 6-7(6), 7-6 (5), 6-1 in what was a thrilling encounter.

However, with teammates Rafael Nadal, Albert Ramos-Vinolas, Nuria Parrizas-Diaz and the doubles pair of Bouzas Maneiro and Vega Hernandez suffering defeats, efforts from the World No. 13 went in vain.

The second tie witnessed Spain face off against Australia. They went on to win both their women's singles rubbers but failed in all three of their other matches as the final score read 3-2 in favor of the Aussies. Paula Badosa did not play in any of the fixtures against Australia.

Great Britain, having won both of their league ties, have earned qualification for the City Finals from the group.

