Paula Badosa reacts to boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas relishing 'California vibes' and 'sun's soft play' during couple's outing in Beverly Hills

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa recently spent time together in Beverly Hills following the Greek's exit from the 2024 Indian Wells Open.

Tsitsipas lost to Jiri Lehecka in the fourth round 2-6, 4-6 after winning his matches against Lucas Pouille and Frances Tiafoe in the second and third rounds, respectively. He was given a bye in the first round while Badosa withdrew from the tournament citing injury concerns.

Recently, the much-adored tennis couple took to social media to share pictures from their time away from tennis. The Greek shared a picture of himself under the California sun.

"Beneath palm trees, spring’s sweet sway, California vibes, in sun’s soft play. In laughter’s embrace, we dance carefree, joyful hearts, alive and free," Tsitsipas wrote on his Instagram.

Girlfriend Badosa also left a comment on Tsitsipas' post.

"❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥" Badosa commented.

Source- Stefanos Tsitsipas' Instagram handle

Badosa also shared a picture with Tsitsipas on the Instagram story in front of The Beverly Hills Hotel sign along with two heart emojis.

Source- Paula Bodosa's Instagram story

Paula Badosa on Stefanos Tsitsipas: "He has always been there for me"

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Tie Break Tens

Paula Badosa recently revealed how Stefanos Tsitsipas had supported her throughout their relationship during a conversation on the Tennis Channel Inside-In podcast. She also added that having a partner who has the same profession as her is very helpful.

For me, it's amazing, having him here today with me, supporting me and spending time with him. But it's not only that. Since we started our relationship, all the support I get from him and also having somebody that does the same thing as me, I think he empathizes with everything" Paula Badosa said (at 22:05) on the Tennis Channel Inside-In podcast. "

The former World No. 2 added that he has been with her throughout her injury problems and said that Tsitsipas inspired her.

"We met in a moment, that for me, was really tough because of the injury. But he has always been there for me and as I always say, maybe it sounds cliche but he inspires me also," Badosa said (at 22:39).

Badosa also said that she learns from the Greek, both on and off the court.

"So, I learn a lot from him since on and off court because I think he is a great example and sharing moments and sharing my personal life with him, it's something very very nice," she continued.