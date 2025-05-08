Paula Badosa reacts to boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas showing off his dance moves with her and her sister Jana in Rome

Paula Badosa was recently treated to Stefanos Tsitsipas' hilarious dance ahead of the couple's respective campaigns at the 2025 Italian Open this week. The Greek generally gets along well with her girlfriend's camp if their interactions are anything to go by.

Ad

Badosa and Tsitsipas began dating in 2023 after the latter broke up with her then-model boyfriend, Juan Betancourt. Although the two players broke up for some time in the middle of last year, they have since gotten back together. During this time, the 26-year-old has also gotten closer to his girlfriend's family.

As a result, Stefanos Tsitsipas is more often than not in the good company of Paula Badosa, her younger sister Jana, and the rest of her team. Earlier on Wednesday (May 7), the world No. 10 reshared Instagram stories by Jana Badosa, where the 26-year-old can be seen moving his head and shoulders animatedly to an ABBA song. She was clearly overjoyed at her boyfriend's funny dance moves, going by the emojis in her story.

Ad

Trending

Via Paula Badosa Instagram stories

Badosa's younger sister, Jana, on her part, is a budding tennis player who competes on the ITF juniors' circuit. The 16-year-old serves as her elder sister's hitting partner from time to time when the duo is traveling together.

Ad

Paula Badosa on taking care of her younger sister Jana: "I protect her so much"

Former World No. 2 Badosa has taken her sister Jana under her wing | Image Source: Getty

While Paula and Jana Badosa have dependable parents, the former World No. 2 admitted in 2023 that she goes out of her way to look out for her younger sister. Moreover, she is also supportive of the teen's aspirations regardless of the familial pressure to be a tennis pro.

Ad

“My younger sister, she’s 15 years old. Her name is Jana. We have a 10 year difference. I’m her older sister but as I say, at the same time, I always felt like I had to like, be her second mom..." Paula Badosa said in 2023. "I protect her so much, especially the role I’m playing with her right now, financially, I’m helping her. Her dream was always to come here to the US, to study, to learn English."

Aside from Jana, Paula Badosa's father, Josep, is one of the more visible family members during his daughter's tournament campaigns. However, he doesn't limit his support to the Spaniard. Last month, Stefanos Tsitsipas proclaimed Josep to be "his biggest fan" as he disclosed to the media that the latter regularly wears a "Team Tsitsipas" t-shirt to the Greek's matches.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More