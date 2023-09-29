Paula Badosa reacts with love to boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas’ emotional 'letter' to tennis

Paula Badosa recently reacted emotionally to boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas' tennis tribute on social media.

Tsitsipas, the Greek tennis sensation, shared a deeply personal and touching video named "Stefanos Tsitsipas' Love Letter To Tennis," revealing the profound impact the sport has had on his life and career.

In his video message, the Greek takes fans on a journey through his life, recounting the pivotal moment when tennis first became an integral part of his world. Tsitsipas fondly reminisces about being introduced to the sport by his parents at the tender age of eight.

"Dear tennis, I remember the first time I was introduced to you was in 2001," he said via ATP Uncovered. "Both my parents, Apostolos and Julia, introduced me to this beautiful sport that I get to play today. I fell in love with you when I was eight years old and I won my first tennis tournament in Normandy, France."

The 25-year-old revealed that the passionate love affair with tennis led him to declare it as his sport of choice for life.

"I remember waking up in the middle of the night, waking up my father and telling him, to sign me off every other sport, football, swimming, track and field, and athletics. I just want to play tennis. And that will be my sport for the rest of my life," he added.

Tsitsipas also reflected on the pivotal moments of his career, such as his first ATP Tour match against Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in Rotterdam. He describes his younger self as a "free-spirited player" who played without consequences, but the match served as a turning point.

"I played my first ATP Tour match in Rotterdam back in 2017. I was still a junior at the time and my first opponent was Joe Wilfried Zonga. At the time, I was a very free-spirited player, playing without consequences," Stefanos Tsitsipas said.

"That match taught me to become more reserved in my shot-making and my selection. And it transformed me into a more mature, more controlling tennis player. Since that time, I've come a really long way," he added.

In reaction to Tsitsipas' video, Badosa replied with a pleading face and a heart emoji, showing her support and admiration for her boyfriend.

"🥺💗" Badosa replied on X (formerly Twitter).

The popular power couple, popularly known as "Tsitsidosa" have been in a relationship since May of this year and have been inseparable since then.

"Tennis taught me to live life as it goes, to never doubt myself and to just keep on living" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on his learnings from the game

Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2023 US Open

Among the myriad of moments that tennis has offered him, Stefanos Tsitsipas singles out his first Masters 1000 title in Monte Carlo as one of the most memorable. He described how the victory in Monte Carlo, a place he had attended as a child, flooded him with nostalgia and emotion.

"One of the most memorable moments that you have offered to me is my first Masters 1000 title in Monte Carlo, which to me feels like home a little bit," Stefanos Tsitsipas said. "I used to attend the event as a little kid and winning there brought back so many emotions and I felt so nostalgic. It was definitely a feeling that you can't trade for anything else."

Tsitsipas concludes his message by expressing his hope for a reciprocal love between him and tennis in the future. He said that he aspires to see his children continue his legacy and be part of the sport that has shaped his life.

"You taught me to live life as it goes, to never doubt myself and to just keep on living, regardless of the outcome. Every single day, I feel grateful that I've chosen you. In the future, I hope we have a reciprocal love for each other. I hope my kids one day get to play with you, be part of you and continue and carry over my legacy," he added.

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently lost his first-round match against Nicholas Jarry in straight sets, 4-6, 4-6, on Friday (September 29) at the 2023 China Open.