Paula Badosa’s mother Mireia Gibert melts hearts with unseen childhood photo of Spaniard

Paula Badosa's mother, Mireia Gibert, shared an unseen childhood picture of the player in a recent update. The Spaniard last competed in the Miami Open.

Badosa couldn't advance further than the third round of the Miami Open, as she had to withdraw from her match against Alexandra Eala, citing a back injury. She won a pair of matches in this event against Victoria Mboko and Clara Tauson. Following this match, she was scheduled to compete in the Madrid Open; however, she pulled out from this tournament too, citing the same back injury.

Amid this, Badosa's mother, Gibert, recently shared an unseen, adorable picture of the player. She uploaded two pictures on her Instagram handle, where the first slide showcased a picture of her young days and the second slide carried a picture of her carrying young Paula Badosa. The post's caption read:

"#tbt good old days🧡"

Badosa also usually shares updates with her sister, Jana, on social media, showcasing their bond. The latter always supports the Spaniard in her tennis career and is walking in her footsteps, trying to make her space in the tennis community.

They usually showcase their love for each other on social media by commenting on each other's posts. Last month, Jana went on a Bahamas vacation and shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram, which showed the picturesque views of the location. Badosa flaunted her love for her sister by going all hearts in the comments section of the post. '

She wrote:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

The Spanish tennis player's mother also bonded with her daughter's boyfriend, Stefanos Tsitsipas in February, last year.

Paula Badosa made her feelings known about how the extensive tennis calendar affected her in watching her young sister grow up

In a recent interview with the Tennis Insider podcast, Badosa spoke to Carolina Garcia and her fiance, Borja Duran, about the ins and outs of the extensive tennis calendar and how it affected her. She also opened up about how she was used to the schedule, but it still made it tough for her to enjoy watching her sister grow up.

"I got used to it (the extensive tennis schedule), but of course, at the beginning of the year, you're a little bit more excited, but it's tiring. It's really tiring, and it gets very intense, and sometimes I miss being home for a while," Paula Badosa said (29:04 onwards)

She added:

"So, it's tough. And for me, my people are very important also. So to leave them, I have a little sister that I'm really connected to. So not seeing her much or not seeing her grow, it's tough sometimes."

Paula Badosa started the 2025 season by competing at the Brisbane International, where she couldn't advance further than the first round after being bested by Elina Avanesyan with a scoreline of 6-3, 1-6, 6-2.

