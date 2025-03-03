Paula Badosa sends her love to sister Jana as she enjoys stunning Bahamas vacation

KPaula Badosa recently reacted to her younger sister Jana's breathtaking picture set against the backdrop of a beautiful sunset in the Bahamas on Sunday. Jana is following in the footsteps of her elder sister, trying to make it big in the world of tennis.

Paula and Jana, the Badosa sisters, share a strong bond, with the latter always encouraging her elder sister's achievements and milestones. Paula has called her younger sister 'the most important person in her life' and has mentioned how she took up the role of a 'second mother' to Jana.

Jana recently posted some pictures from her trip to the Bimini Islands in the Bahamas. One of the photos featured the 16-year-old posing against the scenic beach during the serene sunset. The other photos and clips attached highlighted the beautiful waters of the Bimini Islands.

Paula Badosa was all hearts in the comments section of her sister's post.

Via Jana Badosa's INSTAGRAM.

Social media may be a huge tool for the Spaniard, who is always on the Tour, to connect with her sister. She recently opened up about how tough it was being a professional tennis player, which meant that she had to miss out on getting to see her sister Jana grow up.

"It's tough sometimes" - Paula Badosa on not getting to witness her younger sister Jana growing up

Paula Badosa - Source: Getty

During her recent appearance on the Tennis Insider Podcast, hosted by Carolina Garcia and her fiance Borja Duran, Paula Badosa was asked to opine on the extensive tennis calendar and how it affected her. Though she was more or less used to the calendar, the Spaniard opened up about how the scheduling made it tough for her to enjoy watching her sister grow up.

"I got used to it (the extensive tennis schedule), but of course, at the beginning of the year, you're a little bit more excited, but it's tiring. It's really tiring, and it gets very intense, and sometimes I miss being home for a while," Badosa said (29:04 onwards).

She added,

"So, it's tough. And for me, my people are very important also. So to leave them, I have a little sister that I'm really connected to. So not seeing her much or not seeing her grow, it's tough sometimes."

On the tennis side of things, Paula Badosa is slated to play at the Indian Wells Open next. However, it is worth noting that she retired mid-match during her quarterfinal at the Merida Open due to a back issue, an injury which she has struggled a lot with in the past.

