Paula Badosa's sister Jana, Emma Raducanu & others react to Stefanos Tsitsipas and Spaniard's 'stunning' looks for Laureus Sports Awards

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas recently dazzled on the red carpet at the 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards. The couple drew admiring reactions from Emma Raducanu and their siblings after their striking appearance at the event.

Ad

Ahead of their campaigns at the Madrid Open, Badosa and Tsitsipas made time to attend the awards ceremony. They dressed for the occasion in matching all-white outfits, with the Spaniard stealing the show in an elegant gown while Tsitsipas cut a stylish figure in a chic suit with a black boutonniere.

"What a night! Absolutely inspired by @laureussport Awards and all the athletes we could meet there. Special thanks to @pedrodelhierro_official for dressing both of us 🤍," she captioned her Instagram post.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Paula Badosa's sister Jana and Stefanos Tsitsipas' brother Petros gushed over their siblings' looks for the event, while Emma Raducanu expressed her appreciation with heart emojis.

"🫶🫶🫶," Raducanu commented.

"OPA 😍," Petros Tsitsipas wrote.

"Woww 😍," Jana Badosa posted.

Grigor Dimitrov and Nick Kyrgios' ex-girlfriend Costeen Hatzi also raved about Badosa and Tsitsipas' "stunning" looks.

"Hansel- he is so hot right now!" Dimitrov chimed in.

"Wow stunning!!! 🤍🤍," Hatzi posted.

Ad

Reactions to Badosa and Tsitsipas' red carpet looks

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas will now turn their attention to their campaigns at the Madrid Open. Emma Raducanu will join the pair to kick off her clay court season at the WTA 1000 event.

Ad

Paula Badosa, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Emma Raducanu gear up for their opening matches at Madrid Open 2025

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas - Source: Getty

Paula Badosa and Emma Raducanu have been drawn in the same quarter at the 2025 Madrid Open and could face one another in the third round of the tournament. Before that, the Spaniard will kick off her campaign against the winner of the match between Veronika Kudermetova and Polina Kudermetova after a first-round bye.

Ad

Meanwhile, Raducanu will have to beat Suzan Lamens and Marta Kostyuk to set up a potential meeting with Badosa. The winner between the two will likely square off against Zheng Qinwen or Sofia Kenin in the fourth round, followed by a possible quarterfinal clash with Jessica Pegula.

On the other hand, Stefanos Tsitsipas is set to lock horns with Jan-Lennard Struff or a qualifier in his opening match at the ATP Masters 1000 event. If the Greek wins, he will potentially come up against Lorenzo Musetti in the third round, with Alex de Minaur and Denis Shapovalov looming as his likely fourth-round opponents. Subsequently, the 26-year-old could meet Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Urvi Mehra Urvi is a journalist who covers tennis at Sportskeeda. She started playing tennis herself at age six when her favorite women’s player Maria Sharapova won the 2006 US Open. Over the years, her passion for the sport has grown, and so has her skill in analyzing and reporting it. Holding a Masters Degree in Literature has definitely helped in this. Know More