Paula Badosa recently shared a lovely birthday message for World No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka.

Badosa and Sabalenka have developed a close friendship over the years. The two have been seen supporting each other at matches and tournaments and often share social media posts about each other.

Paula Badosa took to Instagram on Friday (May 5) to wish the Belarusian a happy 25th birthday. She sent her colleague a lovely message and jokingly referred to her as her "sister from another Mister."

"Happy bday to my sister from another Mister @Sabalenka_aryna," Badosa wrote, adding a couple of love emojis.

Paula Badosa via Instagram stories.

Later, Aryna Sabalenka thanked the Spaniard for her lovely wish, writing on Instagram:

"Thank you my love."

Aryna Sabalenka via Instagram stories.

The pair recently competed in the 2023 Madrid Open, where Badosa was defeated in the fourth round by Maria Sakkari and Sabalenka advanced to the finals, where she will face Iga Swiatek in a rematch of their Stuttgart Open title bout.

"I really want to have this revenge" - Aryna Sabalenka on facing Iga Swiatek in the finals

Aryna Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek pictured at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix Stuttgart 2023 - Day 9.

Aryna Sabalenka attended a press conference following her semifinal victory over Maria Sakkari about facing World No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the finals.

She stated that she is determined to avenge her Stuttgart Open defeat at the hands of the Pole and that she will play with more "passion."

"Yeah, I really want to have this revenge. I think I would just play with more passion. I wouldn't rush things. Yeah, I would just go one more time, try better, and fight for this title," Aryna Sabalenka said.

When asked how she plans to beat a clay court player like Swiatek in her comfort zone, the 25-year-old said it would be "really amazing" if she could beat the World No. 1. She also stated that she will not rush things and will instead wait for her chance.

"I mean, it's going to be really amazing if I can beat a player like Iga on clay court. Yeah, as I said, I don't have to rush things. Like I just have to wait for my opportunity and I just have to, yeah, take it and go for it," Sabalenka said.

"I think in Stuttgart I was like going crazy when I had this like slower shot or like shorter shot or like this approach shot. I was just like going crazy. I was rushing things. I tried to go for winners. This time I'll just play with more passion, and I'll just wait for a better shot to finish the point," the Belarusian added.

