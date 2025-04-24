Paula Badosa starstruck by her 'inspiration' Simone Biles at Laureus 2025 gala

Paula Badosa, recently expressed her admiration for American Olympic gymnast, Simone Biles. The Spaniard, narrated her experience after visiting the 2025 Laureus Sports Awards for the first time. Amid the opportunity to meet and greet with globally renowned athletes, a brief exchange with Simone Biles proved exceptionally inspiring for her.

The 2025 Laureus World Sports Awards event in Madrid was graced by the presence of tennis legends Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Paula Badosa. After his retirement in November 2024, Nadal was honored with the Laureus Sporting Icon Award for his unforgettable achievements. Alcaraz was among the nominees for World Sportsman of the Year, while Djokovic presented the award to pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis.

Just hours after the event commenced, Paula Badosa stepped forward to share her experience for the debut presence. While addressing how she felt holding a place among globally renowned athletes, the Spaniard talked about her short yet unforgettable meeting with Simone Biles.

"It was our first time attending a gala together so it was really fun and also that gala in particular because it was so inspiring and so many great athletes for me, myself, I was really looking forward to see and I saw at the end Simone Biles. She's an inspiration for me and for all she did in her career so she changed her sport and that's very admiring," she said, in a conversation with Tennis.com.

Paula Badosa walked on the red carpet alongside her boyfriend and ATP star Stefanos Tsitsipas. While the Spaniard was seen dressed in an adorable white gown, her boyfriend matched the vibe with his stunning white suit paired with black shoes.

Paula Badosa makes a surprising revelation about her dream wedding destination with Stefanos Tsitsipas

Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas at the 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Red Carpet - Source: Getty

Tennis couple Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas' recent appearance at the Laureus World Sports Awards turned into a wedding confession. During a conversation with the media, the couple was asked about their favourite colour, to which she replied:

"White is my favourite colour. That’s also why I like Wimbledon."

The conversation turned special when the reporter enquired about their preferred wedding destination.

"We’re still trying to figure it out,” the Greek ATP star said.

Paula Badosa, on the other hand, had a clear list of destinations for their wedding.

“We’re competing, like Spain, Greece, Spain, Greece. But Greece has my heart,” Badosa added.

Both Badosa and Tsitsipas are currently preparing for the ongoing event in Madrid. The WTA star is scheduled to begin her campaign with a showdown against Veronika Kudermetova, while Tsitsipas' rival is yet to be determined.

