Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas delete all posts from their joint Instagram account

Tennis power couple Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas have deleted all posts from their joint account on the social media platform Instagram.

The tennis stars officially confirmed they are dating during this year's Wimbledon Championships in July. Badosa and Tsitsipas had hinted about their relationship by changing their respective profile pictures on Spotify in June. The duo could be seen together in the new images.

Later, Tsitsipas and Badosa created a joint account on Instagram 'Tsitsidosa', where the pair posted several photos showcasing their bond. The duo shared every fun moment from their day-to-day lives on the account for their fans. The Tsitsidosa account has close to 96,000 followers.

As of now, all of those posts have been deleted.

Neither of the two have officially commented on the development so far.

According to Tsitsipas, he and Paula Badosa first interacted in Rome during the Italian Open. The Greek sent her a text after she defeated Ons Jabeur in the second round of the tournament.

"I made a bet with myself. I said 'I'll send Badosa a message if she wins her second round match in Rome' and she was playing very well, so I thought 'Hey I have a good chance of achieving that today'," Tsitsipas revealed in a Q&A session during the US open.

"She did end up winning the match, so I kept my promise and I messaged her, ‘Congratulations,’ and I guess you can say, that’s how it started," the World No. 5 added.

Paula Badosa - "I want to be with Stefanos Tsitsipas as long as he wants"

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa

Earlier this month, Paula Badosa had said that she wanted to stay in a relationship with Stefanos Tsitsipas for as long as the latter desired. In a recent interview with SDNA Newsroom, the WTA star said:

“I want to be with him [Tsitsipas] as long as he wants. We have an incredible relationship, first of all, we are best friends and I think that is very important."

Badosa talked about supporting her boyfriend through the tough phases in his tennis career.

"I play tennis myself, so I understand the moments and the frustration it can have, the pressure. I just want him to know that I'm here for him. In the weeks when I won't be able to play, like now, I'll be with him," she added.

Paula Badosa didn't play at the recently concluded US Open due to a back injury, whereas Stefanos Tsitsipas crashed out of the tournament in the second round. He was defeated by Swiss prodigy Dominic Stricker.