Tennis couple Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas recently partnered up in the kitchen to prepare food during the pre-season in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Badosa and Tsitsipas officially announced their relationship in July 2023. They had been seeing each other since the Italian Open in May 2023. The duo are often seen traveling places together both on and off the tour.

Badosa and Tsitsipas are currently in Dubai preparing for the new season that is due to unfold at the turn of the year. The Greek will play his first competitive match of 2024 on January 2 at the United Cup in Australia. He is scheduled to take on Chile's Nicolas Jarry.

On the other hand, Paula Badosa is yet to make a comeback after a spine injury that she sustained in May 2023. She has been hitting the nets on the courts of Dubai lately in the company of her boyfriend Tsitsipas.

The couple were recently seen cooked seafood togehter. The ATP star clicked a selfie with his girlfriend inside a kitchen. The duo's adorable picture has been doing rounds on social media.

Stefanos Tsitsipas believes he and Paula Badosa "so much belong to each other"

Stefanos Tsitsipas recently claimed that even if it wasn't for tennis, he and Paula Badosa would have connected the same way as they have.

"I honestly think that even if we wouldn't have been tennis players, we would have found the same passion and love for each other. It just happened to come from tennis, which is a beautiful story because my journey started from tennis and her journey started from tennis," the 25-year-old said. (via Servus TV)

The Greek went so far as to say the pair "belong to each other".

"I feel like we so much belong to each other, it's one of a very rare thing and I feel like, I don't want to sound cliche or cheesy but that's how it is," he added.

The World No. 6 further commented that he has hit the right notes with Paula Badosa in terms of balancing their personal and professional lives.

"It's difficult to find a person that's going to understand the life of a tennis player and subscribe to it and say 'this is what I want to do' and in case of Paula I feel like, there's nothing that is misunderstood or not in the same path, clear and certain," he said.