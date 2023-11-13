Spanish tennis player Paula Badosa recently participated in a practice session with Petros Tsitsipas, the younger brother of her boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Petros predominately competes on the men's doubles circuit with Tsitspas by his side. He is currently ranked 83rd in the ATP doubles list.

The duo recently won their first doubles trophy as a pair at the 2023 European Open in Antwerp, Belgium, with Badosa cheering them on from the stands. She later joined them in their celebrations as well.

While Tsitsipas is competing at the 2023 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy, Badosa and Petros held a joint practice session on the sidelines. The WTA star shared a photograph clicked after the session on her Instagram story and wrote:

"Morning sweats"

Paula Badosa's Instagram story.

Badosa has stayed away from professional tennis in the recent past owing to a back injury which she sustained at the Italian Open in May this year. She finished the tournament as a quarterfinalist courtesy of a loss to Jelena Ostapenko.

In July, the Spaniard traveled to London for her Wimbledon campaign. Her stint was, however, cut short as back pain forced her to retire midway through her second-round tie against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk.

Badosa was slated to compete at the Canadian Open in August but pulled out of the tournament in time as she couldn't recover completely. Later that month, she announced a premature end to her 2023 season along with a withdrawal from the US Open.

"It's like we share the same identity" - Stefanos Tsitsipas on his equation with Paula Badosa

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Earlier this year, Stefanos Tsitsipas revealed that he feels fortunate to have found a connection with Paula Badosa.

“I haven’t really felt that type of connection with anyone before. I don’t mean to sound cringe or anything because that’s the reality and that’s what I am faced with. I am extremely blessed and happy that it came at this phase of my life," he told the media in June ahead of the Halle Open.

The World No. 6 further stated that his bond with Paula Badosa has evolved beyond physical interests.

“Of course there is attraction but it’s also sometimes just a soul interaction and getting to fall in love with her mind. It’s very rare that these things happen. It's like we share the same identity: same lifestyle, same desires, same passions, same ambitions. It's the same. It's wonderful to be a part of it and to experience it every day,” the Greek added.

Stefanos Tsitsipas is scheduled to take on Holger Rune at the 2023 ATP Finals next.