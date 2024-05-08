Paula Badosa recently revealed that her breakup with ex-boyfriend Stefanos Tsitsipas is similar to Maria Sharapova and Grigor Dimitrov's split. Tsitsipas and Badosa recently broke up after being together for a year.

The tennis power couple made their relationship public in June 2023. They had also started a joint Instagram account known as "Tsitsidosa." However, the account was deleted after their breakup.

On May 5, Badosa announced that she and Tsitsipas were parting ways on an agreeable note. Speaking to Tennis.com, Badosa touched on her split with Tsitsipas and also cited the example of Maria Sharapova and Grigor Dimitrov's break up.

"This reminds me a lot of the story of Maria Sharapova and Grigor Dimitrov, where you meet the right person but maybe in the wrong moment. It’s a little bit like this," Badosa said.

Badosa's comments grabbed the attention of fans online. One fan humorously claimed that the Spaniard may have taken her likeness to Sharapova seriously. They wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"She took the Sharapova resemblance real serious."

Some fans seemed confused when Badosa brought up Sharapova and Dimitrov in her statements.

"Sharapova out there like what does this have to do with me," a fan wrote.

"Why did she bring up Maria Grigor ? That’s a bit weird," another fan commented.

"GRIGOR and Maria??!." a fan wrote.

A few fans were amused by the comparison:

"LMAO," a fan posted.

"i cant," wrote another fan expressing their disbelief.

The last time the couple was spotted together at a tournament was the Madrid Open. They unfollowed each other on Instagram following the breakup.

A look at the performances of Paula Badosa and Stefanos Tsitsipas in 2024

Paula Badosa at the Miami Open Presented by Itau 2024 - Day 7

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa have had mixed seasons on the tour so far this year.

The Greek's best performance this season came at the Monte Carlo Masters where he defeated Casper Ruud in the final to clinch the trophy. This was Tsitsipas' third title win at the Masters 1000 event.

Paula Badosa's best performance on the other hand came at the Australian Open where she reached the third round. However, she has been sidelined by injuries this season.

Badosa started her Italian Open campaign with a win over the 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva. The Spaniard has only won 6 out of 15 encounters this season.