Paula Badosa unveils customized sneakers from Nike ahead of French Open 2024

Paula Badosa unveiled her sneakers for the upcoming Grand Slam in Paris, the 2024 Roland Garros. This will be her fourth French Open appearance.

The Spaniard's best performance came at the 2021 French Open, where she reached the quarterfinals. Badosa played her last match before the clay court Slam in the fourth round of the Italian Open, where she was eliminated by Coco Gauff 7-5, 6-4, 6-1.

The former World No. 2 has not had an ideal season so far. She started the year with a third-round exit in the Australian Open. Her run was then halted due to an injury in the Thailand Open. Her efforts helped her reach the fourth rounds of the Hua Hin Championships, Stuttgart, and the Italian Open this season.

Ahead of the Paris major, Badosa shared customized sneakers from Nike on her Instagram story. The black pair of shoes looked stunning with a contrasting pink outsole. Moreover, Nike's trademark 'Swoosh' can be seen on the sneakers' midsole. The Spaniard also put a customized message on each of her sneakers, which read:

"TEAM BADOSA; FIGHT FOR IT"

Paula Badosa sneakers

"Trying to win as many matches as possible and to be at the top" - Paula Badosa aims to elevate her form

The 26-year-old recently sat for an interview with YouTube channel Georgy Tennis, where she discussed her resolve to emerge to the top even after enduring considerable back pain due to the four straight matches she played in the Italian Open.

Tennis - Olympics: Day 3

"I am going to be totally honest, my back has to respond. Like after these four matches I feel sometimes the pain it's not great but especially I want to have matches like yesterday, even though they are emotional or they are tough but this is what I live for." Badosa said. [7:35]

Badosa aims to compete more against the top players and wants to improve her form to be among the top seeds in the world.

"I want to play as many matches as possible against the top players. And I am not gonna lie, I mean I have this personality that is always going to be like this. I want to be back to (among) the best players in the world that's why I play tennis for and I don't want to be where I am right now, honestly. I want to be more than that so of course keep enjoying competing but trying to win as many matches as possible and to be at the top."

Paula Badosa has not won a Grand Slam in her career yet and will look to win her first in France this year. She didn't play in the 2023 edition of Roland Garros due to an injury.