"Paula Badosa withdrawing from tournaments 11th hour is extremely annoying" - Fans slam Spaniard for late withdrawal from Italian Open

Paula Badosa shockingly withdrew from the 2025 Italian Open barely minutes before she was set to clash against Naomi Osaka at the tournament. Unsurprisingly, this development sparked reactions from several tennis fans, with some ridiculing the Spaniard and others voicing their concerns for her.

Ad

Badosa was the No. 9 seed in the women's singles main draw in Rome. Having receiving a first-round bye, she was slated to get her campaign started with a second-round match against former No. 1 Osaka on Thursday, May 8.

However, around the time the players were supposed to make their way to the Foro Italico's Grand Stand Arena, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the Italian Open announced that the Spaniard had withdrawn with an injury.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Certain tennis fans on X questioned Paula Badosa over her last-minute withdrawal from the 2025 Italian Open, suggesting that this has become all too common for the former WTA No. 2. Previously this season, Badosa pulled out from the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells and the Madrid Open. The Spaniard also withdrew from the Miami Open ahead of her fourth-round match against Alexandra Eala. All the withdrawals stemmed from a persistent lower back injury.

Ad

"While it's sad, Paula Badosa continually withdrawing from tournaments 11th hour is also extremely annoying," a fan wrote.

"There is no way Paula Badosa pulled out again!!!!!!!!! Wtf is she just traveling to be with Tsitsipas and get paid for nothing?? #WTARome," commented another.

"Does Badosa get a fine or something because it’s getting embarrassing," another fan chimed in.

Ad

Others were saddened by the news of Badosa's withdrawal from the WTA 1000 event in Rome.

"Really want to see Badosa fully in her element but injury keeps taking her back, so unfortunate 🥺 Get well soon Paula!!!❤️," stated one fan.

"This is not good news ...Petra (Kvitova, who also withdrew) is in the fag end of her career but for Paula it's devastating. Travelling to one city after another then pulling the plug in the last minute. For her fans, for her it's gutting. Wishing her mental strength to overcome this new setback. It's not EASY," another added.

Ad

"Heartbreaking for Paula again....she seemed SO happy to be back training in Rome 🥺😭😭," weighed in yet another fan.

Badosa was replaced in the draw by 32-year-old Viktorija Golubic, who started well against Naomi Osaka, but ultimately lost to the Japanese.

Paula Badosa's Italian Open replacement Viktorija Golubic suffers defeat at the hands of Naomi Osaka in 2R

Naomi Osaka in action against Viktorija Golubic in the women's singles second round at the 2025 Italian Open (Source: Getty)

Viktorija Golubic, the veteran Swiss, was called upon to replace Paula Badosa in the women's singles draw at the 2025 Italian Open. The former No. 35, currently ranked 87th, established a surprising lead against the in-form Naomi Osaka by winning the first set 6-2.

Ad

Unfortunately for the Swiss though, Osaka stormed back into the contest, leveling things up by clinching the second set 7-5 and then comprehensively taking the third 6-1. The Japanese will face the winner of the match between Beatriz Haddad Maia and Marie Bouzkova next in the third round.

Meanwhile, Paula Badosa is yet to break her silence on her injury-forced withdrawal from the 2025 Italian Open. The Spaniard's withdrawal also raises concerns regarding her chances of participating at this year's French Open.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sudipto Pati Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.



Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!



Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.



Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling. Know More