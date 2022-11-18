"People always count him out but he doesn't count himself out" - Tennis fans recall Rafael Nadal's incredible Australian Open 2022 triumph as his season comes to an end 

Rafael Nadal's thrilling comeback to win his 21st Grand Slam from two sets down in the 2022 Australian Open final went down in tennis history as one of the best comeback matches. The Spaniard, trailing by two sets to love and by a break in the third, staged a dramatic turnaround to stun Russian Daniil Medvedev 2-6, 6-7(5),6-4,6-4, 7-5 in a match which went on for 5 hours and 24 minutes.

Tennis fans on Reddit reminisced on the 22-time Grand Slam champion's Australian Open 2022 victory as he concluded his 2022 season with a consoling win over Casper Ruud in the ATP Finals.

One fan referred to Rafa's 2022 Australian Open triumph as "Miracle in Melbourne" and said that he would never forget it.

"To end Nadal's 2022 session, we have to bring this up- "Miracle in Melbourne". What a night it was. Never forget," a fan wrote.

Another fan noted that despite the fact that people always count him out, he never counts himself out, which is why he is a champion.

"I remember that I stayed up as long as I could, but it was getting really late/early in the AM and I just couldn’t keep my eyes open. Coupled with Nadal being pretty much out at this point of the match, I settled that the legend just saw a better man in Medvedev that night. Well, the Bull of Majorca had other plans. I woke up, checked the AO final stats and wouldn’t you know it, Rafa managed to magically bring it back and come out the victor. What a legend. People always count him out but he doesn’t count himself out. That’s why he’s a champion. That’s why he’s Rafael Nadal," another fan wrote.

One fan highlighted how despite the odds not being in his favor, Nadal pulled off a "miracle."

"Post injury, post covid, after seeming out of it in the five set quarters against Shapo, first big tournament back from a big layoff, only second tourney period, two sets to love down against an in form Medvedev on hard courts, triple break point down as well, thirty five and a half years old, he pulls off a miracle and achieves the double career grand slam, wins his second Australian Open after four famous tough losses since his last in 2009, wins his 21st slam and passes Novak and Fed who laid with him at 20. The match that none of us will ever forget, Medvedev resilient and fearless as well but Nadal the victor in the end. Breathtaking night and Rafa deserved it," a fan wrote.

Here are a few more fan reactions:

"At my age, to be able to achieve and be competitive means a lot for me" - Rafael Nadal on his 2022 campaign

Rafael Nadal in action at Nitto ATP Finals 2022

Rafael Nadal's chances of winning the maiden ATP Finals title were crushed after he suffered back-to-back defeats in the opening matches against Taylor Fritz and Felix Auger-Aliassime. The Spaniard, however, ended the tournament on a winning note. On Thursday (November 17), he beat Casper Ruud in straight sets to conclude the tournament and his 2022 season.

The Spaniard expressed his happiness at being able to wrap up the season successfully in the post-match presser.

"It’s important, the last official match of the season, so I am happy for that. At the end I am happy about that… I was able to win against a great player," said Rafael Nadal.

"I can’t ask for more. At my age, to be able to achieve and be competitive means a lot for me," Nadal added.

