"People always tried to tear us apart, saying he didn't need to be in my box" - Coco Gauff credits her father as the reason she won US Open title

Coco Gauff attributed her 2023 US Open title win to her father Corey Gauff, emphasizing that despite people attempting to separate them, he played a crucial role in her victory.

Coco Gauff clinched her first-ever Grand Slam title on Saturday, September 9. In an exhilarating match, she beat Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

In her post-match interview, the 19-year-old revealed that her father was the first person she turned to after winning the match, and it marked the first time she saw him shedding tears.

She added that he denied crying at the French Open, but today, she could confirm it. That particular moment, she expressed, would be cherished forever as her happiness knew no bounds.

"He was the first person I saw. That was the first time I saw my dad cry. At the French Open, he claims he wasn’t crying. But today, I saw it. I rarely see my mom cry either.. That moment. I’ll never forget that ever. I’m so happy," Coco Gauff said.

Gauff added that her father has been a strong source of support throughout her journey, despite people constantly attempting to separate them by suggesting he shouldn't be involved in her training.

"That man has supported me through so much. People always tried to tear us apart, saying he didn’t need to be in my box or he didn’t need to coach me anymore. Little do they know, he’s the reason I won this match.” she said.

"My support system" - Coco Gauff on her parents

US Open Tennis

In a US Open press conference following her quarterfinal match, the American tennis star expressed profound appreciation for her parents, highlighting their unwavering support.

"My parents, they’re really my support system, helping me remember my clothes and everything. My dad is still sending me scouting reports every match. My mom is more so just being mom. My dad just being dad." Gauff said.

She also talked about their support after her Cincinnati Open triumph.

"The biggest thank you to my parents. My mom, I love you so much for being my emotional support. My dad... he's the reason I’m here. The reason I play tennis. He's the reason I believe I can do this," she said.

Coco Gauff's victory over Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday saw her become only the third American teenager to win the US Open after Tracy Austin in 1979 and Serena Williams in 1999. At 19, Gauff also had a standout year, winning the WTA 500 Citi Open and her first WTA 1000 title at the Cincinnati Open.