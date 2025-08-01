"People like the idea there is friction between me & Jannik Sinner" - Carlos Alcaraz gets real about 'trash-talking' in tennis

Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz has recently shared his thoughts on trash-talking and professional sports rivalries, while shedding light on his bond with World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. Alcaraz last competed in the 2025 Wimbledon Championship and lost the final to the Italian star.

The 22-year-old native of El Palmar, Murcia, Spain, has made a notable mark in the world of tennis by winning 21 ATP Tour singles titles, including five Grand Slams. In his 2025 campaign, Alcaraz clinched the 2025 French Open, defeating Sinner in the title clash, which was the longest final in the history of the tournament.

He also won the Monte-Carlo Masters by beating Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the final. During his recent interview with the Financial Times on August 1, the Spaniard reflected on his thoughts regarding trash-talking, professional rivalries in the sport. He also shared about his growing bond with Sinner and his respectful way of viewing his competitors.

“Trash-talking gets a lot of attention. People really like the idea that there is friction between us. That’s what sells. But although tennis is an individual sport, we are with the same players every week, day in and day out… Jannik and I, who have had great battles on the court, see each other a lot off of it."

He continued,

"We talk, we train together sometimes. And in the end you forge a good relationship, a beautiful relationship … We want to win and beat each other, but then off court, being good people and getting along is another matter. For me that is one of the virtues and values of sport.”

Carlos Alcaraz skipped the 2025 National Bank Open Presented by Rogers, i.e., the Canadian Open, for physical and mental recovery following multiple tournaments.

Carlos Alcaraz reflects on celebrating his victories with his mother's cooking, among other indulgences

Carlos Alcaraz with his family at the Mutua Madrid Open - Day Fourteen - Source: Getty

During the same interview, Carlos Alcaraz also shed light on indulging in food after celebrating the wins in his impressive career. The rising star of tennis further reflected that he does not overly restrict himself with food celebration and allows himself to have 'dessert' and also enjoys his mother's food.

"Maybe when I go home. My mother’s food is always the best. And I drink champagne and Coca-Cola, which I don’t do during tournaments… Without overdoing it, of course,” he added via the aforementioned source.

Alcaraz has been Louis Vuitton's brand ambassador since 2023 and is also sponsored by top brands like Nike, Calvin Klein, Babolat and others.

