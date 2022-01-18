"It's a shame it's gone this far, people are locked up for their opinions, but rules are rules" - Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Novak Djokovic's visa saga

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga gave his thoughts on Novak Djokovic's visa fiasco in a recent interview with RTL. Tsonga expressed his sadness at the situation and extended his sympathy towards the Serb, saying sometimes people are "locked up for their opinions."

The World No. 1 was deported from Australia on Sunday after the Federal Court upheld Immigration Minister Alex Hawke's decision to cancel his visa even though he had a valid medical exemption. Djokovic is now back in Serbia, unable to defend his Australian Open title.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga expressed his disappointment at the fact that the World No. 1 was detained both times his visa was canceled. But in the same breath, the Frenchman stressed the importance of following the rules.

"The feeling I have is a lot of sadness for him because it's a shame it's gone this far," Tsonga said. "We lock people up for their opinions (but) the rules are pretty clear, and the rules are the rules. It's sad for Novak, for the tournament and for the players."

Tsonga also called the Serb a "very respectable" athlete during the interaction with RTL.

A look at the rivalry between Novak Djokovic and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

Novak Djokovic and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga have had an exciting but rather one-sided rivalry on tour. The two have faced each other 23 times, with the Serb emerging victorious on 17 occasions.

Djokovic and Tsonga first locked horns in the 2008 Australian Open final, which they reached by defeating Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, respectively. The Frenchman won the opening set but went on to lose the match in four.

Tsonga bounced back to beat the 20-time Major champion five times in their next six encounters, including a five-set win over the Serb at the 2010 Australian Open.

But since then, Tsonga has managed only one victory against the current World No.1; he beat the Serb 6-2, 6-2 at the 2014 Toronto Masters, a tournament he went on to win after defeating Federer in the final.

Tsonga's injury concerns have led to his decline over the past five years and he is now ranked No. 260 in the world.

