"People have no respect for his boundaries" - Fans concerned for Carlos Alcaraz's safety at US Open after Spaniard gets mobbed on NYC streets

Fans were concerned about Carlos Alcaraz's well-being safety and safety after the Spaniard was mobbed by fans on the streets of New York City amid the US Open. The 2022 champion is set to take on Reilly Opelka in his campaign-opener.Alcaraz is in sensational form coming into the final Major of the year. He won the title in Cincinnati before rushing to New York and participating in the mixed doubles event alongside Emma Raducanu. In New York City, tennis fans flock to witness the sport’s biggest spectacle in the United States. But the excitement sometimes spills over, with supporters going overboard for a glimpse of their favorite stars. Such was the case on the streets of NYC with Carlos Alcaraz.A video of the incident was shared on X, where Alcaraz was seen crossing the road while being mobbed by fans. Meanwhile, fans online expressed concern for the 22-year-old's safety.&quot;People have no class or respect for his boundaries wtf, woman in red can go to hell,&quot; one fan wrote.vivi 🖍️ @channelserveLINKpeople have no class or respect for his boundaries wtf, woman in red can go to hell&quot;It’s so sad to see him nervous in this situation;(&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;People really lose all common sense for a selfie,&quot; a third fan wrote.Here are some more fan reactions concerned about Alcaraz's safety.&quot;I feel so bad, they could’ve gave him... more space and respected him :(&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Poor baby looks so nervous and uncomfortable. That woman in red was way too pushy! where is his security? I know he has his team around, but security should be there was well,&quot; another fan wrote.&quot;People needs to STOP DOING THAT 🤬 It made me so uncomfortable to watch this. He’s out for dinner, LEAVE HIM BE,&quot; yet another fan commented.Carlos Alcaraz takes on Reilly Opelka in the 2025 US Open 1RCarlos Alcaraz at the 2025 US Open - Source: GettyCarlos Alcaraz will begin his US Open title chase against big-serving American Reilly Opelka. Both bring contrasting momentum into this blockbuster opener.Alcaraz is riding high. This season, the world No. 2 has amassed six titles, including his second French Open crown, a Masters 1000 title in Rome, and a historic victory at the Cincinnati Open, where he claimed his eighth Masters 1000.Across the net, Opelka has had a modest 2025 with a 23-17 record. The towering 6'11&quot; American reached the Brisbane International final early in the year, notably defeating Novak Djokovic along the way, before injury forced a retirement in the final. He holds a 5-3 record in the North American hard court swing before entering the US Open, and his powerful serve remains his greatest weapon. This will be Alcaraz and Opelka's first career meeting.