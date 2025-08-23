WATCH: Emma Raducanu can't stop laughing after Carlos Alcaraz imitates her pumped-up celebration at US Open

World No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz and World No. 35 Emma Raducanu mimicked each other's celebration moves ahead of their 2025 US Open tournament run. The duo was last seen in action at the US Open mixed doubles championships, where they lost in the Round of 16 to Jessica Pegula and Jack Draper.

The El Palmar-native is widely known as one of the top talents in the sport and has won twenty-two ATP Tour singles titles, including six major titles. His doubles partner, Emma Raducanu, won the prestigious US Open title four years ago. Her 2025 Cincinnati Open run came to an end with a defeat against World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka.

Alcaraz and Raducanu came together for the reformatted US Open mixed doubles championships. Despite suffering defeat, the duo maintained a positive and jolly attitude throughout the match. Their admiration of each other also extended beyond the court, as they hilariously imitated each other while further highlighting each other's celebration moves in a YouTube video uploaded by Dribble Drive Dairies.

For his first round at Arthur Ashe Stadium, Carlos Alcaraz will lock horns with the World No. 66, American player, Reilly Opelka. On the other hand, Raducanu will compete against former World No. 4, Japanese player Ena Shibahara, at Louis Armstrong Stadium. The US Open will be held from Sunday, August 24 to Sunday, September 7, 2025.

In his current season, Carlos Alcaraz has won six titles, including the French Open, and reached the Wimbledon Championship final, where he lost to the World No. 1, Jannik Sinner.

Carlos Alcaraz reflects on the difficulty of maintaining a relationship and his US Open mixed doubles tactics with partner Emma Raducanu

Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu at the 2025 US Open - Mixed Doubles - Source: Getty

The Spanish sensation, Carlos Alcaraz, shared with Cosmopolitan that due to his career, it was strenuous to find a partner, as players always travel due to their commitments. He said:

"It’s hard to find the person who can share things with you if you’re always in different parts of the world."

Before their US Open mixed doubles match, the duo shared their thoughts on their on-court strategies.

"I would like to know how much of the court he can cover in New York?!" Raducanu shared, as per Cosmopolitan.

To which Alcaraz humurously replied:

"I’m just gonna serve and I’m gonna pull myself away and I let her play. She will cover a lot of the court. She will be the boss! I will do whatever she wants me to do."

Despite rumours of their potential dating, the two have shared that they were just friends.

