"People would say I was born a guy- When Serena Williams spoke out on how difficult it was for her to be called a male

Serena Williams is widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time. She had an illustrious career throughout which she won 23 Grand Slam singles titles, an Open Era record.

However, due to her physicality, the American faced various issues over the years. She has been called a man on a number of occasions and spoke about it in an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2018.

Williams said that it was hard for her when people said that she was born a guy because of her arms or her strength. She called her sister Venus thin, tall, and beautiful and herself strong muscular, and beautiful.

"It was hard for me," Serena Williams said. "People would say I was born a guy, all because of my arms, or because I’m strong. I was different to Venus: she was thin and tall and beautiful, and I am strong and muscular – and beautiful, but, you know, it was just totally different."

Serena Williams has won a total of 39 Grand Slam titles

Serena Williams during her final professional match at the 2022 US Open

Serena Williams' career was nothing short of outstanding. The American won a total of 39 Grand Slam titles, 23 in singles and 16 in doubles.

Williams triumphed seven times at the Australian Open, which is more than any woman in the Open Era. She also jointly holds the record for the most number of US Open singles titles in the Open Era at six, the same as Chris Evert. The American won Wimbledon seven times while triumphing thrice at the French Open.

Apart from her Major wins, Williams has also won 23 WTA 1000 titles and an Olympic singles gold at the 2012 London Games.

The American also had an exemplary doubles career during which, she won a total of 25 titles, 16 of which were Majors. She won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and a further two in the mixed doubles category. Williams won three Olympic women's doubles golds in 2000, 2008, and 2012, all while partnering her sister Venus Williams.

Serena Williams announced her retirement from tennis last year, with the US Open being her final tournament. She reached the third round of the hard-court Major before losing to Ajla Tomljanovic.

Williams also competed in the women's doubles tournament at the US Open partnering with her sister Venus. However, the pair suffered a first-round exit, losing to the Czech duo of Linda Niskova and Lucie Hradecka.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas

Poll : 0 votes