"People, they think we are rabbits...we wake up and we super happy" - Gael Monfils opens up about doing rehab after an injury scare

Gael Monfils has recently opened up about his rehabilitation journey following an injury.

Monfils defeated Cameron Norrie 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 in two hours and three minutes in the first round of the 2023 Cincinnati Open on Tuesday. The Frenchman's best performance in Cincinnati was his quarterfinal run back in 2011. The former World No. 6 will next face Australia's Alex de Minaur in the next round.

Gael Monfils experienced an injury scare during the match, which required immediate treatment on his left calf. This incident was particularly distressing for Monfils as he had recently returned to the court after missing Roland Garros due to a wrist injury and skipping last year's US Open due to a foot injury.

During the post-match press conference, Monfils discussed the challenges of rehabilitation following an injury. He emphasized that there is a common misconception among people that athletes are like rabbits, eagerly waking up each day to embark on a vigorous hour-long run and seamlessly continue with their fitness regimen. However, he clarified that this perception is far from reality.

According to Monfils, some days prove to be more arduous than others, but athletes persevere through the difficulties due to their discipline and commitment to the sport.

"People, they think we are rabbits. Like, wow, we wake up and we super happy to go run for an hour and do the fitness. Some days is tougher, as for everybody. That's part where we better as athlete because we have this discipline," Monfils said.

Gael Monfils opens up on wanting to spend more time with daughter Skai at home

Gael Monfils recently revealed that his team, including his wife and fellow tennis player Elina Svitolina, is keen on him continuing his professional career. However, the Frenchman expressed his personal desire to prioritize spending valuable time at home with his daughter, Skai.

Monfils acknowledged his 20-year career in professional tennis and expressed his sincere desire to gradually reduce his commitments. His ultimate goal is to prioritize spending quality time with Skai.

"You know, and I feel like my team, my wife, everybody want me to keep playing. But to be honest, you know, when I spend time, you know, at home with my daughter, you know, this is it. To be honest, this is it. It's been 20 years I'm doing that, so this is it for me," Gael Monfils said.

Gael Monfils also mentioned that Elina Svitolina's relatively young age would allow her to compete for many more years. However, the 36-year-old emphasized his unwavering passion for the game, which serves as his motivation to practice diligently.

"My wife is still young. She can compete for many years. So that's why, you know, I told her it's way different where I'm at now. I love the game, so that drive me to motivate me to practice and then go away. But to be honest, home is great too. Home is great too," Monfils added.