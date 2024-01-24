Elena Rybakina’s coach Stefano Vukov has frequently landed in hot water for his alleged extreme style of coaching. The 24-year-old has, however, stood by his side amid the controversy.

Rybakina appointed Vukov as her first-ever traveling coach in February 2019. Their partnership paid dividends from the get-go. The Kazakh lifted her maiden WTA title in Romania, cracked the world’s Top 100 and subsequently the top 50, just months into their collaboration.

Rybakina’s biggest victory came in 2022, when she became the Wimbledon champion. Under the guidance of Vukov, she also featured in the 2023 Australian Open final and lifted two WTA 1000 titles in the same year.

However, despite their partnership yielding results, Elena Rybakina’s coach hasn’t made a good impression on the tennis world. During her runner-up campaign in Melbourne last year, Vukov, who frequently coached her from the stands, was criticized by fans for “terrible body language” and “aggressive” behavior towards his charge.

The World No. 3 defended the Croat at the time. She recently reiterated that the tennis world has misinterpreted their relationship.

"This is I think a bad conclusion from the internet like he’s overreacting. I think he’s just trying to give me a lot of energy," Elena Rybakina was heard saying at the 2023 WTA Finals in October, in a recently released video via Canal+.

"We’re completely different personalities. I am calm. So sometimes I need to get emotions out and he’s trying just to help. I think the people try to find something which is not there," she added.

Vukov came under fire at the 2024 Australian Open as well, where Rybakina bowed out in the second round. The Kazakh, however, said that their extreme personalities mesh well together in another clip from the aforementioned video.

“He’s got a lot of energy, I will say, compared to other coaches. And I am super calm compared to other players. So I think we are both on the extreme sides and that’s why it works well,” she said during her 2023 World Tennis League appearance in December.

Rybakina also noted that she can be stubborn on court, which evokes animated reactions from Vukov.

“I can be tough. I don’t show it on the outside. Maybe people don’t see it, but of course I’m stubborn and I have my opinions. So many times, he asks me something to do, and I don’t do it. So it’s kind of work in process but I think for now, we’ve been doing it really well already five years,” she added.

Elena Rybakina's coach Stefano Vukov: "We coaches are here to do our jobs"

Elena Rybakina pictured with Stefanos Vukov at Wimbledon 2022

On his part, Elena Rybakina’s coach Stefano Vukov shrugged off the hate he receives online, noting that his entire focus is on assisting his charge.

“I’m a coach here. I can’t do much. Whatever I say, I’m gonna get either hate or someone is going to agree with me. But I’m not the most important person here. We coaches are here to do also our jobs,” he said in a clip from the aforementioned video.

About their mid-match exchanges, the Croat said that Rybakina’s introverted personality and calm demeanor can make it difficult for him to gauge her mood.

“I think it’s very difficult to understand her because she’s also very introverted; she’s like a poker face all the time,” he said.

All of Elena Rybakina’s six tour-level titles have come during her partnership with Vukov. The former Wimbledon champion also currently stands at a career-high ranking of World No. 3.