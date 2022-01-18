"People have written Roger Federer off so many times already but he always keeps coming back" - Belinda Bencic on why she is hopeful of Federer's recovery and comeback

Belinda Bencic gave the people who were writing off Roger Federer a word of warning, saying that he has proved in the past that he is capable of coming back to the ATP Tour after difficult periods.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Match Point Canada podcast, the Olympic gold medalist gave her thoughts on her compatriot's chances of returning to action after his prolonged absence from the game.

Bencic reminded fans of the fact that the former World No. 1 has proved time and again that even at the age of 40, he is one of the Top-3 players in the world. She reiterated that it was important for the tennis world that the World No. 17 does not retire just yet.

The 24-year-old went on to declare with utmost confidence that regardless of when the Swiss made his recovery, he would still be capable of being the best player on the tennis circuit.

"People have written Roger Federer off so many times already but he always keeps coming back. He has proved so many times that he is one of the best three players in the world," Bencic said. "I definitely hope he will get back healthy and play tennis tournaments again. I think the tennis world needs him to play. I definitely think he can be the best at any time."

Roger Federer last played a game of competitive tennis at the 2021 Wimbledon, where he lost to 14th seed Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals in straight sets. Following the grasscourt season, the World No. 17 underwent multiple knee surgeries and has been in recovery for the last several months.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion's return date is still not official. However, Federer himself has confirmed that the earliest he can be back on the court is at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, but even that was a long shot.

Belinda Bencic stated that she missed playing the Hopman Cup with Roger Federer

Roger and Belinda Bencic won the Hopman Cup in its last edition in 2019 before it was discontinued

Over the course of the interview, Belinda Bencic expressed her regret at no longer being able to partner up with Roger Federer at the Hopman Cup. The last edition of the Hopman Cup was played in 2019, where Switzerland finished as the winners for the second year in a row.

The Hopman Cup is an international eight-team mixed doubles tournament that is played on outdoor hardcourts. Roger has appeared at the tournament in five editions, partnering with Martina Hingis in 2001, his wife Mirka in 2002 and Bencic between 2017 and 2019.

The Swiss is the most decorated player in the history of the tournament, having won the Hopman Cup in 2001, 2018 and 2019.

