"Pete Sampras won Wimbledon without going once to practice, only Novak Djokovic could do the same" - Paul McNamee

With Wimbledon just days away, Novak Djokovic has yet to decide if he will participate in the Grasscourt Slam. The Serb has received backing from Paul McNamee, who believes he does not need to rush his decision and can have a successful tournament without training, much like Pete Sampras.

The World No. 2 faced a tough time with the scheduling at the 2024 French Open. In the fourth round in Paris, Djokovic suffered an issue with his knee, but he fought through it and won. However, he had to withdraw from the tournament before his quarterfinal clash against Casper Ruud. It was later revealed that the Serb suffered a meniscus tear and had to undergo surgery on his knee.

Following the success of his surgery, reports suggested Djokovic needed three weeks to recover and may have to miss Wimbledon. However, to the delight of his fans, the 24-time Major champion posted a training video of himself where he was running on grass with little discomfort.

A report from Republika stated that Djokovic is currently training on the courts of Montenegro and has until this weekend to decide if he wants to participate in Wimbledon, which begins on July 1.

Former Australian player McNamee does not believe in the time constraint. A decision, if made by this weekend, will help Djokovic prepare accordingly. But McNamee states that the Serb can take all the time he wants and turn up a successful show in London with little training.

"Ideally yes, but he has until his match is called. As a 7 time champ, he has every right to give himself all the time in the world. Remember, Sampras won Wimbledon one year without going once to the practice court. Only on grass can you do that. Only Djokovic could do the same," McNamee wrote on X.

Sampras won the Wimbledon in 2000 (his seventh title at SW19) battling through tendinitis and a back injury.

Novak Djokovic is on a quest to match Roger Federer's record of most Wimbledon titles

Novak Djokovic at the 2024 French Open.

Out of Novak Djokovic's record 24 Grand Slam titles, seven are Wimbledon titles. He is on par with Pete Sampras in the Open Era. Only one man has won more than the pair of Sampras and Djokovic: Roger Federer (8).

Djokovic has won the London Major twice in the past three years. At the age of 37, the Serb would be hoping to utilize this opportunity and participate in the 2024 edition if he is fit enough to earn the record-equalling title.

