Petra Kvitova points out key difference with other tennis moms Naomi Osaka, Elina Svitolina and Belinda Bencic

Petra Kvitova joins the growing list of returning tennis moms, which already includes Naomi Osaka, Elina Svitolina and Belinda Bencic. The two-time Wimbledon champion is set to return to competition at the ATX Open, which begins on Monday, February 25.

Speaking to the WTA, ahead of her comeback, Kvitova spoke about taking inspiration from the successful return of some of those names and the difference that she feels coming back to the sport after a 17-month absence.

Noting the significant age difference between her and the likes of Osaka and Bencic, Kvitova said that she will need to work much harder to get back to the top level. She, however, was quick to add that she was not one to shy away from putting in the hours.

"Those girls are pretty young still -- of course, I would say my age is different," Petra Kvitova said, via WTA. "But we are used to working hard."

"Even after pregnancy and giving birth we know what to do -- and we’re willing to do it. When you already played well before, you want to be back where you belong, basically," she added.

Kvitova, who shares a close friendship with Bencic, said that she has spoken to the recently crowned Abu Dhabi champion and was inspired by her success, just months after returning from her maternity leave.

"Belinda and I are in touch, for sure, and it’s nice she’s playing so well. Her daughter [Bella] is like two-and-a-half months older than our Petr, so that’s fun. She just showed us that it’s possible, coming back after giving birth. That’s a good sign,” Petra Kvitova said.

"The love for the sport took me back" - Petra Kvitova ahead of tennis comeback

Petra Kvitova will also play at Indian Wells and Miami. (Source: Getty)

Petra Kvitova also opened up about her decision to return, saying it was her love for the sport that weighed heavily on the decision.

The Czech, who will also play at Indian Wells and Miami after the ATX Open, added that she has no long-term plans and will see how she improves with more matches.

"I tried to explain to everybody that I came back because I love it,” Petra Kvitova said, via WTA. “I miss tennis, I love tennis itself since I was four. So I think the love for the sport took me back to tennis. I missed the hard work, the sweat, that’s why I’m here.

"I don’t know for how long, or how long I’m going to enjoy it or how my body’s going to feel. I think it will be very tough in the beginning. But we’ll see how I manage everything. We’ll see how it goes," she added.

