"Peyton Stearns is incredible" - Victoria Azarenka's ex-boyfriend Redfoo after being spotted in American's player box

Victoria Azarenka's ex-boyfriend Redfoo has lauded 22-year-old American Peyton Stearns.

Redfoo, a Los Angeles-based rapper, singer-songwriter, DJ, dancer, and record producer, became prominent in the tennis world in 2012. At the time, he was dating Victoria Azarenka, who had ascended to the WTA World No. 1 ranking in singles. The rapper famously appeared in Azarenka's box across her 2012 US Open, 2013 Australian Open, 2013 Wimbledon Championships, and 2014 Australian Open campaigns.

However, the relationship did not work out in the long run, and the pair parted ways in 2014. Since his split with Azarenka, Redfoo's prominence in tennis faded somewhat but recently, the rapper was seen in Stearns' box, supporting the 22-year-old throughout her match against Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

Redfoo spoke about his love for tennis during a recent interview with tennis influencer Rachel Stuhlmann. The rapper said that he played tennis and trained alongside the legendary Bryan brothers when he was young.

"I grew up playing juniors, with the Bryan brothers. They were younger than me. I was like a year older than them, but they were No. 1 and 2 and I was in the 16s and the 14s but they were No. 1 and 2 in the 16s and the 14s. They were incredible," Redfoo told Stuhlmann.

Stuhlmann proceeded to ask the rapper about his friends on the tennis tour. Redfoo replied that Denis Shapovalov is a good friend of his. He also said he recently befriended Peyton Stearns, which explains his appearance in the American's box at the 2024 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. Redfoo went on to praise Stearns, her forehand, and her coach, Gabriel Trifu.

"Shapo (Denis Shapovalov).. I'm friendly with everybody. We got Peyton Stearns, who's actually a new friend I just met. She's incredible. Forehand's incredible. Her work ethic, her coach, who I think is one of the best coaches in the game," Redfoo added.

"I did get my heart broken" - Victoria Azarenka on split with Redfoo

Redfoo (L) and Victoria Azarenka (R) at the MTV EMA's 2013

In a 2015 interview with The New York Times, Azarenka laid bare her pain following her break up with Redfoo the previous year.

"I did get my heart broken; I really did. I'm over it, but it was broken. And I'm not afraid to admit that it was, but it's life," Azarenka said.

The former WTA World No. 1 later dated Billy McKeague. The couple had a son, Leonard, who was born in 2016. However, following the conclusion of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships, they split up and became embroiled in a custody battle for their son.

After a long battle, the courts ruled in favor of Azarenka. In recent years, Leonard, affectionately called Leo, has accompanied his mother to multiple tennis tournaments.

The seven-year-old also made an appearance on Tennis Channel during the recently concluded Charleston Open, where Azarenka was ousted by Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals.