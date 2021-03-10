Phone, laptop, rackets, tennis bag, painkillers, masks - Rafael Nadal lists 10 things he can't live without when he's on the road

Rafael Nadal recently revealed his travel essentials - the 10 things he carries with him whenever he is on the road - in an interview with GQ Sports. Besides his tennis equipment and kit, the Spaniard counted his mobile phone, laptop, airbuds, passport, painkillers and face masks as must-have items.

Nadal listed his phone as the first item on the list, saying: "It helps me be in touch with my family, friends and my team." Not surprisingly, the Spaniard named WhatsApp as the most commonly used app on his phone.

Rafael Nadal went on to mention his laptop and airbuds as the next items on the list. The 34-year-old claimed that he uses his laptop during his free time on the road, and that it helps him avoid being with his phone and the television all the time.

Rafael Nadal revealed he has been watching a lot of content on his laptop in recent times - including a couple of Spanish series and a documentary on World War II.

The 20-time Major champion went on to explain that he always carries his airbuds with him since he listens to music 'on the plane, and just before the matches'. The Spaniard added he listens to all music genres, ranging from opera and pop / rock to classical. Nadal did, however, exclude electronic music from his preferences.

Having fun and the right support team is essential for success: Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal at the ATP World Tour Finals

For a tennis professional who is on the road for up to 30 weeks a year, Rafael Nadal's rackets and tennis bag had to be on the list. While opening his bag, Nadal revealed that it also contains shoes, vitamins, gels, dampeners and grips, among other things.

The 13-time French Open champion further clarified that he does not carry his tennis bag with him when he is on holiday.

Rafael Nadal's sports kit is another must-have item on his travel list. The Spaniard added that he always carries casual attire, since he likes to dine out to keep things fresh during tournaments.

Nadal went on to clarify that he also likes to party with his team when there is an important occasion to celebrate.

The Spaniard's passport was an obvious no-brainer on the list. Nadal revealed he had to get a new passport issued because the previous one had run out of pages.

Given the number of injuries that Rafael Nadal has had, painkillers were also part of the list. The Spaniard categorically mentioned that painkillers are a part of his life and that they help him get through the difficult times.

Nadal also counted face masks as one of the items on his list. The 34-year-old stressed that he always carries masks with him 'during this terrible period of time we are living'.

Nadal signed off by advising youngsters that having fun and having the right team are essential for success.