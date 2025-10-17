PICTURE: Caroline Wozniacki & husband David Lee steal a moment for themselves on date night after welcoming baby No. 3

Caroline Wozniacki and her husband, David Lee, spent quality time together on date night shortly after she gave birth to their third child. The Danish player shared a glimpse of their special moment on social media.

Wozniacki and Lee met for the first time at a dinner party in 2015, and shortly after that, they began dating. After almost two years of their relationship, the couple got engaged in November 2017 and tied the knot in June 2019. Currently, they have three children: their firstborn daughter, Olivia, born in 2021; a son, who was born in October 2022; and, most recently, they welcomed their third child, Max, born in July 2025.

Shortly after welcoming a new member into the family, Wozniacki and Lee stole a moment just for themselves by spending an adorable date night together. The Danish player shared a selfie of them on her Instagram story with a caption that read:

"Mom and dad went out😁"

Wozniacki's Instagram story

Wozniacki frequently shares updates with her family on social media. She uploaded mesmerizing pictures of herself and her husband from their romantic Italy getaway. They posed in front of a beach and a scenic sunset in stylish outfits.

When Caroline Wozniacki opened up about importance of her family in her life

Caroline Wozniacki once opened up about the importance of her family in a post-match conference at the 2024 US Open. When questioned about how her kids adjust to her career, she said that her tennis career involved a lot of traveling, and her kids have also adjusted well to this lifestyle.

Wozniacki said that they love being a part of it as they meet new people, visit new places, and much more.

"They absolutely love it. I mean, I bring them everywhere. I think it's such a great life experience for them, even though they're so young, they don't know any better. This is your life, traveling everywhere, meeting new people, seeing new places. I think they've become really open kids from that, and they adjust so well to a new bed, a new hotel room," Caroline Wozniacki said.

She added:

"We came here this year, Olivia walks into her room, she goes, Wow, this is a nice house we have here. I go, Yeah, don't get too used to this. She goes, Well, this is mine now. She, like, runs in and she's so thrilled. It's just fun to see the world through her and James' eyes. It's nice to see how easy they adjust to everything."

Caroline Wozniacki recently showed off a $98,000 worth 'push present' she received from her husband after giving birth to their third child.

