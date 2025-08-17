PICTURE: Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria makes rare appearance with Andrey Rublev's longtime partner Anastasija as duo enjoy quality time at Cannes

Daniil Medvedev's wife, Daria Medvedeva, was recently seen making a rare appearance with Andrey Rublev's longtime partner, Anastasija Homutova. The two were seen enjoying the Dubai Tennis Championships together.Medvedev was last seen in action at the Cincinnati Masters, where he faced an early exit after being bested by Adam Walton. The latter dominated the round and claimed a 6-7(7), 6-4, 6-1 victory over the Russian player. On the other hand, Rublev reached the quarterfinal round of the Cincinnati Masters, where he locked horns with Carlos Alcaraz, who delivered an impressive performance and nabbed a 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 win. While both Medvedev and Rublev are busy competing, their partners are spending quality time together. Homutova shared a picture of herself and Medvedeva on her Instagram story, where the two were seen hanging out at a French restaurant, La Guerite in Cannes. Tagging the latter in the post, she wrote:&quot;Let's the fun begin&quot;Daria reacted to this story by reposting it on her social media. Here is the snippet of the same:Daria's Instagram storyDaniil Medvedev opened up about lightheartedly arguing with his wife, Daria Earlier this year, Daniil Medvedev sat for an interview with The Tennis Letter, where he opened up about his relationship with his wife, Daria Medvedeva. While talking about the things he enjoys in tennis, he revealed that he loves arguing with his wife, who is right. Stating that competition is what he loves the most in tennis and outside of the sport, he said:“Competition. Competition is a drug. Competition is adrenaline. A lot of things I do even outside of tennis is a competition. Sometimes video games. Sometimes something less. Sometimes arguing with my wife who’s right.&quot; Daniil Medvedev said. Opening up more about how competition gives him the drive to do better and emphasizing its importance, he added:&quot;Competition is my life. I love it. Other than that, it’s gonna be tough to find more things to enjoy when you have two kids and when you’ve already played some years. Competition is the most important for me.&quot;Daniil Medvedev and his wife welcomed their second daughter to their family on January 7, 2025. The Russian shared a picture on Instagram, where he was seen sitting on a hospital bed alongside his first daughter, Alisa, while adorably cradling his second child.The couple welcomed their first child in October 2022, and during both pregnancies, they kept the news secret until their children were born.