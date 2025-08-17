  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • PICTURE: Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria makes rare appearance with Andrey Rublev's longtime partner Anastasija as duo enjoy quality time at Cannes

PICTURE: Daniil Medvedev's wife Daria makes rare appearance with Andrey Rublev's longtime partner Anastasija as duo enjoy quality time at Cannes

By Nancy Singh
Published Aug 17, 2025 06:09 GMT
Daniil Medvedev and his wife, Daria, and Andrey Rublev and his partner, Anastasija Homutova - source: Instagram
Daniil Medvedev and his wife, Daria, and Andrey Rublev and his partner, Anastasija Homutova - source: Instagram

Daniil Medvedev's wife, Daria Medvedeva, was recently seen making a rare appearance with Andrey Rublev's longtime partner, Anastasija Homutova. The two were seen enjoying the Dubai Tennis Championships together.

Ad

Medvedev was last seen in action at the Cincinnati Masters, where he faced an early exit after being bested by Adam Walton. The latter dominated the round and claimed a 6-7(7), 6-4, 6-1 victory over the Russian player. On the other hand, Rublev reached the quarterfinal round of the Cincinnati Masters, where he locked horns with Carlos Alcaraz, who delivered an impressive performance and nabbed a 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 win.

While both Medvedev and Rublev are busy competing, their partners are spending quality time together. Homutova shared a picture of herself and Medvedeva on her Instagram story, where the two were seen hanging out at a French restaurant, La Guerite in Cannes. Tagging the latter in the post, she wrote:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Let's the fun begin"

Daria reacted to this story by reposting it on her social media. Here is the snippet of the same:

Daria&#039;s Instagram story
Daria's Instagram story

Daniil Medvedev opened up about lightheartedly arguing with his wife, Daria

Earlier this year, Daniil Medvedev sat for an interview with The Tennis Letter, where he opened up about his relationship with his wife, Daria Medvedeva. While talking about the things he enjoys in tennis, he revealed that he loves arguing with his wife, who is right. Stating that competition is what he loves the most in tennis and outside of the sport, he said:

Ad
“Competition. Competition is a drug. Competition is adrenaline. A lot of things I do even outside of tennis is a competition. Sometimes video games. Sometimes something less. Sometimes arguing with my wife who’s right." Daniil Medvedev said.

Opening up more about how competition gives him the drive to do better and emphasizing its importance, he added:

"Competition is my life. I love it. Other than that, it’s gonna be tough to find more things to enjoy when you have two kids and when you’ve already played some years. Competition is the most important for me."
Ad
Ad

Daniil Medvedev and his wife welcomed their second daughter to their family on January 7, 2025. The Russian shared a picture on Instagram, where he was seen sitting on a hospital bed alongside his first daughter, Alisa, while adorably cradling his second child.

The couple welcomed their first child in October 2022, and during both pregnancies, they kept the news secret until their children were born.

About the author
Nancy Singh

Nancy Singh

An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.

To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.

Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.

Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.

When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications