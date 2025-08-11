John McEnroe's daughter Emily shared a picture of the duo at a recording session. The heartwarming father-daughter moment showed the former World No. 1 on guitar and his daughter on vocals.
Emily is McEnroe's daughter from his first wife, Tatum O'Neal. Emily is an actress and a singer, and recently wrote and starred in a comedy short titled Hi Mom that won the best comedy short award at the Los Angeles IFS film festival.
On August 11, Emily posted a single back and white picture on her Instagram story. It showed John McEnroe engrossed in playing the guitar and Emily smiling at him. The picture also showed other musicians on drums and bass, and framed records on the wall in the background.
McEnroe continues to pursue his love for the guitar that started with his band, the Johnny Smyth Band, partly inspired by his late wife and rockstar Patty Smyth. He likes to jam with his daughter Emily, and they often perform onstage together.
John McEnroe brought out his inner rockstar with daughter Emily at a San Diego event
John McEnroe took the stage to perform with daughter Emily as part of the proceedings at the ASU-GSV Summit in San Diego that took place from April 6 to 9.
On April 15, Emily shared a short video on Instagram where she can be seen performing Alanis Morissette's song 'Hand in My Pocket' from the Canadian rockstar's iconic 1995 album 'Jagged Little Pill'. The 7-time Grand Slam champion can also be seen accompanying his daughter on the electric guitar onstage.
The duo had also performed at the 2025 Indian Wells Open in March. The former World No. 1 performed his song 'Goodbye to You' onstage at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens. McEnroe enthralled the crowd not only with his guitar playing but also with his singing and dancing at the event. He was joined by Emi, who sang 'Zombie', one of the most popular songs of the Irish band The Cranberries. This is the third year in ana row that the duo have graced the stage at the event.
Apart from his musical interest, McEnroe is successfully pursuing his broadcasting career as a commentator and analyst with ESPN and the BBC. He will likely be covering the US Open in September.