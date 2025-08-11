John McEnroe's daughter Emily shared a picture of the duo at a recording session. The heartwarming father-daughter moment showed the former World No. 1 on guitar and his daughter on vocals.

Ad

Emily is McEnroe's daughter from his first wife, Tatum O'Neal. Emily is an actress and a singer, and recently wrote and starred in a comedy short titled Hi Mom that won the best comedy short award at the Los Angeles IFS film festival.

On August 11, Emily posted a single back and white picture on her Instagram story. It showed John McEnroe engrossed in playing the guitar and Emily smiling at him. The picture also showed other musicians on drums and bass, and framed records on the wall in the background.

Ad

Trending

Screengrab from Emily McEnroe's Instagram story

McEnroe continues to pursue his love for the guitar that started with his band, the Johnny Smyth Band, partly inspired by his late wife and rockstar Patty Smyth. He likes to jam with his daughter Emily, and they often perform onstage together.

Ad

John McEnroe brought out his inner rockstar with daughter Emily at a San Diego event

John McEnroe at the 2024 Laver Cup. Image: Getty

John McEnroe took the stage to perform with daughter Emily as part of the proceedings at the ASU-GSV Summit in San Diego that took place from April 6 to 9.

Ad

On April 15, Emily shared a short video on Instagram where she can be seen performing Alanis Morissette's song 'Hand in My Pocket' from the Canadian rockstar's iconic 1995 album 'Jagged Little Pill'. The 7-time Grand Slam champion can also be seen accompanying his daughter on the electric guitar onstage.

Screengrabs from Emily McEnroe @emily_mcenroe(left) and Indian Wells handle @bnpparibasopen on Instagram in April.

The duo had also performed at the 2025 Indian Wells Open in March. The former World No. 1 performed his song 'Goodbye to You' onstage at the Indian Wells Tennis Gardens. McEnroe enthralled the crowd not only with his guitar playing but also with his singing and dancing at the event. He was joined by Emi, who sang 'Zombie', one of the most popular songs of the Irish band The Cranberries. This is the third year in ana row that the duo have graced the stage at the event.

Apart from his musical interest, McEnroe is successfully pursuing his broadcasting career as a commentator and analyst with ESPN and the BBC. He will likely be covering the US Open in September.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Stuti Dutta Stuti is a journalist who has been covering Tennis at Sportskeeda for almost two years. A firm believer in sticking to facts and not overselling them, giving proper context, and maintaining a neutral tone in her articles, her disciplined reporting methods have garnered close to 1 million reads so far, with one of her articles receiving nearly 100,000 views and gaining global recognition.



As an ardent Rafael Nadal fan, Stuti greatly admires the Spaniard for his ability to silence critics who have doubted his form due to recurring injury setbacks. Despite being a fan of the 14-time Roland-Garros winner, she doesn't subscribe to the idea of just one GOAT and considers herself lucky to have been born in the same era as 'The Big 3.'



Stuti is a big Wimbledon fan and adores how the tournament exudes class with its all-white outfits and well-behaved crowds. When she isn't watching tennis or rooting for her favorite player, she can be often found engaged in drawing and graphic designing, maybe even pondering how she could eliminate the final tie-break at 6-6 in Grand Slams if given the chance! Know More