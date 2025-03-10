WATCH: John McEnroe makes the ladies dance at Indian Wells as he continues his band tradition after daughter's engagement

Tennis legend John McEnroe made fans groove to his tunes as he continued his brand tradition of performing at Indian Wells during the BNP Paribas Open. He has performed at the event over the last two years. The tournament lined up a variety of acts for tennis fans.

McEnroe, a former World No. 1 and the founder of the Johnny Smyth Band, performed his song ‘Goodbye To You’ in front of a packed audience at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. McEnroe was joined by his daughter Emily on stage as tennis fans were seen dancing to his tunes.

You can watch the video here:

Emily also posted a snippet of her rendition of the song ‘Zombie’ by Irish rock band The Cranberries. She shared the video on her Instagram account and captioned the post:

“Come find us 5pm 🎸 @indianwellstennisgarden”

Screengrab of Emily McEnroe's Instagram story. Source: Instagram @emily_mcenroe

John McEnroe is widely known to be a great musician. He recently treated fellow tennis legend Boris Becker to a rock concert in the Bahamas. Moreover, Emily shared a funny incident from last year when a fan snubbed her for her father's autograph.

John Mcenroe’s daughter Emily recently got engaged

John McEnroe (L), his daughter Emily with her partner Timothy (R). Source: Getty & Instagram/@emily_mcenroe

John McEnroe’s performance at Indian Wells comes less than a week after his daughter Emily got engaged to her long-term boyfriend, Timothy. She took to Instagram to announce the happy news and shared an adorable photo dump of her showing off her new ring.

Emily captioned the post:

“forever & a day @timothyjmass 💒”

The series of pictures also featured a happy family selfie with her father John McEnroe, a snap of Emily and Timothy raising a toast, and their visit to an ice-cream parlour right after the proposal.

Emily is John's third child from his first marriage with actress Tatum O’Neal. She is based in New York City and is multi-talented, an actor, singer and voice actor. She made her debut on the big screen when she acted in a feature film titled Futra Days beside Rosanna Arquette and Tania Raymonde in 2024.

Emily's big break as a voice artist came in 2017 when she played the role of Scarlett Johansson's voice double for the sci-fi movie Ghost In The Shell. She made an appearance at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards party, which was held last week at West Hollywood Park, and oozed class in a stylish black dress.

