PICTURES: Andre Agassi all smiles as he enjoys friendly company of unexpected visitor ahead of Laver Cup return

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Published Sep 15, 2025 17:04 GMT
Andre Agassi (Image via: Getty)

Tennis veteran Andre Agassi shared glimpses of his leisure time with some unexpected company. This comes just a few days ahead of the 2025 Laver Cup, where the American former player will be captaining Team World in San Francisco.

The tournament is scheduled to start on September 19 at the Chase Center with 1983 French Open winner Yannick Noah leading Team Europe. However, ahead of this much-awaited clash between some of the best tennis players around the globe, Agassi is enjoying his downtime.

The 8-time Grand Slam champion shared a few glimpses of his time on his Threads handle. In the pictures, the American player could be seen smiling around as he posed with an adorable cat. Agassi stated in his caption:

"Just a cool cat I met recently."

Here are the pictures:

Notably, the 2025 Laver Cup will be the first edition of the competition where Andre Agassi will be the captain of a team. In all the other editions prior to the upcoming one, John McEnroe had led Team World while Bjorn Borg led Team Europe.

Andre Agassi made his feelings known as his Laver Cup 2025 team makes major changes ahead of the competition

Andre Agassi (Image via: Getty)

Andre Agassi shed light on the adjustments Team World made ahead of the start of the competition. The Agassi-led Team World swapped in Alex De Minaur for Frances Tiafoe, who will not be competing in the tournament.

Speaking about this, Team World captain Agassi said that his team will miss the energy Tiafoe brings to the table. In addition, he also added that he is very happy that a top-10 player such as Minaur is joining his side for the tournament. Agassi said (via ATP Tour):

"We will miss Frances’ energy and game in San Francisco. However, we couldn’t be more thrilled to add one of the best and most in-form players in the world to our team. I’ve admired the way Alex plays and competes from afar and now look forward to having a front row seat to watching him perform."
Minaur also expressed his excitement at joining Agassi's team for the upcoming Laver Cup. The Australian player said:

"It’s an honor to join Captain Agassi and Team World in San Francisco next week."

Notably, other players of Andre Agassi's Team World at Laver Cup 2025 include the likes of Taylor Fritz, Joao Fonseca, Alex Michelsen, Francisco Cerundolo, and Reilly Opelka. On the other hand, Team Europe boasts players such as Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev, and Holger Rune.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
